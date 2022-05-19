Disney Character Smothers Young Guest, Refuses to Let Go

Interacting with their favorite Disney characters is probably one of the most magical experiences Guests can have when visiting Disneyland Resort. For both the young and young at heart, being able to hug and talk to Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Chip, and Dale, Captain Jack Sparrow, The Incredibles, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, Iron Man, Captain America, and many more, is undoubtedly a memorable experience.

And now that character interactions are back to normal at Disneyland, thousands of emotional videos have taken over social media, from emotional reunions with beloved characters to the debut of new characters like Moon Knight and Mr. Knight from the Disney+ series Moon Knight, as well as Scarlet Witch and America Chavez from Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Chelsie Wilkey (@happyhaunt.chelsie) added to these videos as she posted her family’s experience on a recent visit to Disneyland Park. In it, we can see her daughter being smothered with kindness by Eeyore as he embraces her and plays with her hair. Winnie the Pooh can be seen slowly growing impatient as this adorable embrace continued, and Eeyore refused to let go of the young Guest.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

Pooh was probably jealous of Eeyore and simply wanted to participate in this sweet as honey moment, which the young girl and her family will surely treasure. The moment also melted the hearts of over a thousand viewers, who witnessed one of the reasons why Disneyland is The Happiest Place on Earth.

Winnie the Pooh Friends from the Hundred Acre Wood usually meet Guests in Critter Country, near the entrance of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh in Disneyland Park.

