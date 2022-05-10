Viral TikTok Sparks Huge Disney Debate, Viewers Left Divided

As the use of the term “Disney Adult” grows more and more each day, so does the criticism, mockery, and at times, overall hate towards adults who enjoy visiting the Disney Parks, using Disney merchandise, or even launching their own small business inspired by Disney magic and their love for it. Although Disney fans should never feel guilty about their love of magic, not everyone feels the same.

Recently, Sarah (@everydayisdisney) posted an emotional video on TikTok, where we can see her get choked up and tear up the moment she saw Goofy and was able to hug him again after waiting three years to do so. The emotional moment even made her run to Goofy’s arms to get one of the sweetest hugs.

Sarah comments that she can’t remember the last time she cried that hard and that though it might sound silly when she hugged Goofy, she felt like she was hugging her father again, as Goofy was his favorite character. She thanked Disney Parks for making real magic for her that day.

You can see the video down below, or click here to watch it.

i can’t remember the last time I cried this hard…it might sound silly but my papa’s favorite character was Goofy and when I hug Goofy it’s like hugging my papa again. Thank you so much @disneyparks for making real magic for me today #disneyadults #disneycreator #disneyinfluencer #disneytrip #disneycharacters #disneymeetandgreet

With 1.8 million views, this heartwarming video had many of us in tears and received hundreds of supportive comments from other fans and Disney content creators, like Madyson edgar (@madysonedgar), a Disney Cast Member in the Character Performer area, who said this is the reason why she and other Cast Members go to work every day, and that the performer in the video surely loved every bit of this emotional interaction.

Sadly, not all reactions to this video were positive, as there were also lots of comments criticizing Sarah and hating on Disney Adults, saying whoever cries over meeting a grown man in a cartoon outfit needs to get a grip and that the person in the suit probably felt embarrassed for her. “Disney Adults I swear,” added another comment.

However, this video stirred polemic when it made its way to Twitter, causing all sorts of responses to this situation. Screenshots of the video were shared under the caption “we need to do something about Disney adults.” It is worth noting that the original caption of the video, where Sarah explained why she reacted that way after seeing Goofy, was cropped from the screenshots, taking the images out of context.

Again, many criticized Sarah, saying how uncomfortable the situation must’ve been for the character performer and sending all sorts of hateful comments about the situation. It is worth adding that Cast Members go through a series of training processes to provide Guests with the best experience while visiting the Park. This includes being trained and prepared to handle situations like Sarah’s interaction in the best way possible, genuinely creating magic for the young and the young at heart.

Nonetheless, most viewers took Sarah’s side. Rexluvr (@hqndmaidens) said there’s a difference between weird “Disney Adults” and people who just enjoy visiting the Parks, reminding her readers that Sarah was emotional because of how Goofy reminds her of her father but mentioning that people have to overcomplicate the situation.

there’s a difference between creepy and weird disney adults and people who just like disney, in this instance op was emotional because her late dad’s favorite was goofy but y’all have to make it like this

there’s a difference between creepy and weird disney adults and people who just like disney, in this instance op was emotional because her late dad’s favorite was goofy but y’all have to make it like this https://t.co/Q5i6OEWzY7 — rexluvr (@hqndmaidens) May 9, 2022

Jeremy McNaughton (@JeremyMcNaughty) commented that “we need to do something about adults that care what other adults do to make them happy” instead. we need to do something about adults that care what other adults do to make them happy https://t.co/QBzoZPzHjS — Jeremy McNaughton (@JeremyMcNaughty) May 9, 2022

And Itzy (@itzybitzyminnie) added, “u can make fun but she got 219.1k likes so,” implying that there are hundreds of thousands of people who support Sarah’s video and in some way feel empathy for the situation.

u can make fun but she got 219.1k likes so………….. https://t.co/UR0DBOsn1R — itzy🦋💖 (@itzybitzyminnie) May 10, 2022

Others took the conversation on a much more serious note, like Amanda Longacre (@HappilyAmanda_), who commented there are many real problems that need people’s attention much more desperately than people wanting an escape from this awful life.

“Something needs to be done about Disney adults” No.

Something needs to be done about homophobes, racists, MEN trying control women’s bodies, the fact that nobody makes enough money, the housing market, real problems. Not people wanting an escape from this awful life.

“Something needs to be done about Disney adults” No.

Something needs to be done about homophobes, racists, MEN trying control women’s bodies, the fact that nobody makes enough money, the housing market, real problems. Not people wanting an escape from this awful life. — Amanda Longacre 🦖 (@HappilyAmanda_) May 10, 2022

Gabs (@ghoulish_gabs) added to this conversation by referring to the protests that have been taking place outside Walt Disney World Resort lately, saying there are literal nazis flying flags outside the Park, but the problem is adults getting emotional over hugging a character.

There are literal nazis flying flags outside Disney World, but sure, the problem is adults getting emotional over hugging a character

There are literal nazis flying flags outside Disney World, but sure, the problem is adults getting emotional over hugging a character 🙄 — Gabs (@ghoulish_gabs) May 9, 2022

Other comments included comparisons between “Disney Adults” and sports fans, commenting it was inconsistent to criticize one while approving of the other.

While all the mixed reactions to this emotional situation may be overwhelming to many, it will always be heartwarming to see Guests of all ages experience Disney magic, especially when that magic makes it possible for them to remember loved ones who are no longer with them.

What do you think about this controversial situation? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!