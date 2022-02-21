The Internet Is Absolutely ROASTING “Weird Disney Adults” After Recent Announcement

Last week, The Walt Disney Company confirmed a brand new division — Storyliving by Disney — that will bring residential neighborhoods, similar to Disney’s Golden Oak community near Walt Disney World Resort, to people around the United States and, potentially, the world.

Disney’s official press release shared details about Storyliving neighborhoods, including the first of the company’s new residential communities, which will be located in California:

As more and more fans look for new ways to make Disney a bigger part of their lives, the company today announced plans to introduce Storyliving by Disney, vibrant new neighborhoods that are infused with the company's special brand of magic. These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests and write the next exciting chapter in their lives—all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities and special touches that are Disney hallmarks. The first Storyliving by Disney community will be built in Rancho Mirage, in California's Coachella Valley—a location where Walt Disney himself owned a home and would spend leisure time with his family. Additional locations in the U.S. are under exploration for future development.

The internet is reacting to the news and, unsurprisingly, “Disney adults” are getting absolutely roasted online. This is far from the first time that grown-ups who love Disney Parks — and all things Disney themed, for that matter — have come under fire.

There was, for example, the “childless Millennial” saga that took place in 2019. For now, however, social media has a new target — those who are seriously considering moving to inevitably pricey Storyliving by Disney communities.

HeathBar clearly has strong feelings about “weird Disney adults”:

Isolating weird Disney adults from the rest of society is the best idea they’ve ever had

A Twitter user going by Evil Cosmonaut Marcus shared a SpongeBob Squarepants meme of an alarmed Patrick, writing:

“We should take all Disney adults and put them somewhere else”

Guy Incognito is seemingly concerned about what Storyliving could mean for the future of humankind:

We’re moving towards human zoos with human zookeepers. See Disney “Storyliving”

Ohona thinks Storyliving might be too immersive, even for a company that prides itself on providing wildly immersive Guest experiences:

I’ve overlooked a lot of choices Disneys made b/c nostalgia but storyliving is too eerie for me. The idea that kids there will associate entertainment AND life essentials with Disney is gonna mess with their senses of reality. They’ll have no choice but to become disney adults

Tommy Dlugolenski quipped:

All y’all complaining about Disney storyliving but at least all the Disney adults will be in one contained place

All sarcasm aside, some social media users, however, are taking a more measured approach to their reactions. Madness Kingdom reasonably noted:

This divide leads to the reason Disney coverage is often trash. The Storyliving angle is more akin to (say) Apple building a car (successful company extending skillset to new domain) but the coverage has been more “lol Disney adults want to live with princesses aren’t they dumb”

What do you think about Storyliving by Disney?

