Cast Members Rush to Remove Vandalism From Disneyland Attraction

Disneyland Resort has so much to make every Guest’s visit a magical experience. With attractions for the entire family, fantastic entertainment, heartwarming character interactions, and delicious food and drink offerings, it is easy to see why Disneyland is The Happiest Place On Earth!

However, since Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort were reopened, Guests have pointed out that their overall experience at the Parks is not quite the same as it used to be. Guests have recently shared reports of overflowing trash cans, queues full of litter, and more at both parks. This is without mentioning the breakdowns and evacuations that appear to be more frequent each time at several Disneyland attractions.

Part of this has made Guests notice some rather odd details at some of the Park’s beloved attractions and, surprisingly, instantly grow fond of them. We previously reported on the story of Gary, a piece of bubblegum that had allegedly been stuck on the final arch of “it’s a small world” for years before being removed, leaving Guests who had just learned of Gary’s existence devastated.

Recently, another bizarre item’s story came to light when Redditor u/mmmmpupusas posted a photo of a quarter stuck to one of the wooden handrails at the exit of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh. You can see the image down below.

Surprisingly, Disneyland officials quickly took notice of the matter, and in less than three days, this newly found Park celebrity was gone. An update photo was posted by Redditor u/Geek_of_mario, showing the quarter had been removed in a rather harsh way. You can see the image down below.

Fellow Redditors were quick to comment on their own experiences encountering this bizarre icon, saying they had seen him since last October, with one user even mentioning they had seen the quarter a couple of years back! While many were sad to see this oddly beloved detail gone, some Redditors complained about Guests vandalizing the Park, saying Cast Members should not have to deal with situations like this in the first place.

Redditor u/pdxsean commented someone should’ve glued two pennies above it to create a Hidden Mickey. While they surely said this as a joke, Guests need to be aware of the rules and regulations that Disneyland sets out before arriving, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, being arrested. Vandalizing of any kind is, of course, against these regulations, and Guests who engage in this behavior can expect severe consequences if they are caught.

Guests must also remember that Disney can always see the content they create and post regarding Disney Parks and take action against them, whether it be against the Guests who post the content or the situations depicted by the content as it happened in this case.

Have you noticed a bizarre detail like this at Disneyland on recent trips? Let us know in the comments below!

