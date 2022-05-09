Guest Leaves Belongings Superglued to Disney Attraction

One Guest pointed out a very peculiar “souvenir” left behind at one of the Disney Parks.

The Disney Parks are a place filled with fun and magic, offering Guests so many options to be entertained. Whether it’s through exciting attractions, thrilling rides, or live entertainment, you’re bound to have fun at the Disney Parks.

However, one thing that can really diminish the overall experience for Guests is other Guests not showing respect for the Parks or the rules that Disney has put in place. In the past, we have seen Guests break free from ride restraints as well as hop out of entire attractions. This is especially apparent when Guests leave trash piles at restaurants or leave garbage cans overflowing.

In a post shared on Reddit, one Guest discussed a surprising “artifact” near a classic Disneyland ride. You can check out the post below:

A quarter glued to a wooden hand rail at Winnie The Pooh

As you can see, someone superglued a quarter to the wood fence at the Winnie The Pooh attraction. This is blatantly against Disney’s rules, but it would be nearly impossible to figure out who was actually behind this dastardly act. We do not encourage anyone else to imitate this action as it would strictly be against Disneyland Park rules, which you can check out here. If caught, you will possibly be removed from the Park, banned, and may have to deal with authorities, depending on Disney’s decision on how to deal with the situation.

