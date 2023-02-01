Disney Park Tears Land Apart Ahead of Retheme

At D23 Expo in 2022, Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts Josh D’Amaro and former Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced that Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort would be transformed into San Fransokyo from Big Hero 6 (2014).

Construction crews broke ground on the area in early January, initially draining water from the area around the wharf. Many fans of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film and subsequent Disney+ series Baymax! were delighted. But some devoted Disney Parks fans were sad to see an original Imagineer-created land replaced with Intellectual Property (IP).

Regardless, construction continued on the new land. Guests visiting Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure can easily spot the construction, which is barely hidden during the day. @traintotomorrowland shared a video of the area on TikTok:

Many fans joked that Disneyland Resort should’ve never removed the Golden Gate bridge from Pacific Wharf. (In 2011, it was changed to the Glendale-Hyperion Bridge as part of the transformation of the then-unsuccessful Disney Park.)

“Kind of nice that this is a sort of weird way we’re getting the Golden Gate Bridge back in DCA,” said @allenwaiserman.

Others remained cautiously optimistic about San Fransokyo, but worried it might not live up to expectations. “I certainly hope it does the film justice,” @afilahs wrote. “I hope it’s a cars land level update.”

Unfortunately, no Big Hero 6 rides are slated for San Fransokyo. But fans can stay hopeful for meet-and-greets with Baymax, Hiro Hamada, Honey Lemon, GoGo Tomago, Wasabi, and Fred when the area officially opens!

Inside the Magic will continue to report on San Fransokyo construction and the anticipated opening date for the new land at Disney California Adventure.

Are you excited about San Fransokyo?