Construction Begins on Controversial Reimagining of Disney Park Land

concept art for san fransokyo at Disneyland Resort

Credit: Disney Parks

At D23 Expo in September 2022, the Chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, Josh D’Amaro, revealed that Pacific Wharf at Disney California Adventure would soon transform into San Fransokyo from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Big Hero 6 (2014). While many Baymax fans were delighted, some Disney Park aficionados were sad to see another original Imagineer-themed area replaced by an Intellectual Property (IP).

Pacific Wharf
Credit: Disney

Like it or not, Baymax and friends are coming to Disneyland Resort. According to Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin, crews began construction on the project today:

Construction has officially started on reimagining Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park to San Fransokyo from “Big Hero 6.” The reimagining was first announced at D23 Expo. The lagoon is being drained today to allow for work to begin, Disneyland officials confirmed.

Here’s the full statement from Disneyland officials: “Pacific Wharf in Disney California Adventure Park will be reimagined to San Fransokyo from ‘Big Hero 6’. Work has started to bring San Fransokyo to life, and we look forward to sharing more details at a later time.”

Disneyland Resort has not announced an official date for the opening of San Fransokyo or any closures for impacted areas. However, Inside the Magic will continue to report on the Pacific Wharf reimagining.

This exciting reveal comes as part of a significant news push out of Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort this week that some have suggested is a coverup for the mistreatment of Disney Cast Members. The Disney Parks announced the return of free Walt Disney World Resort hotel parkingupdates to Park Pass Reservations for Annual Passholders, Magic Key sales resuming, and even the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom.

TRON attraction at night
Credit: Disney

Neighboring Theme Park conglomerate NBCUniversal/Comcast also made headlines this week, revealing a family Theme Park coming to Texas and a year-round Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights-style attraction coming to Las Vegas.

Are you excited about San Fransokyo in Disneyland Resort? 

