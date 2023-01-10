Universal Trolls Disney’s TRON Opening Announcement

Walt Disney World Resort shocked fans worldwide when it finally announced the opening date for TRON Lightcycle/Run.

The Disney World attraction, which will be located in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom, has been under construction for more than a half-decade now.

In the time that it took Disney to construct TRON Lightcycle/Run, its competitor down the road– Universal Orlando Resort— made several huge announcements and opened new attractions, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Bourne Stuntacular.

In addition, Universal has already begun construction on a new theme park, Epic Universe, which will open in 2025, and Universal Studios Florida has an attraction of its own opening in 2023, as well.

Throughout this week, Disney dropped a couple of hints giving us a look at when the ride would open.

Universal Orlando Resort subtly got in on the action, as well.

IT WAS A HINT ALL ALONG

Universal noted a video it shared on Twitter exactly a year ago when it placed an onion– referencing Shrek 4-D— and replaced it with a banana. As we found out later in the year, a Minions-themed attraction will take over Shrek 4-D’s old building in 2023. As a matter of fact, the attraction may open right around the time that TRON opens.

Disney’s official description for TRON Lightcycle/Run can be read below:

“Lean forward into the ultimate race of survival! Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in an epic quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.Climb aboard your very own Lightcycle and take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs. Surge past your fierce opponents as you attempt to cross through 8 Energy Gates and secure your team’s victory—so you can survive to race another day.Scheduled to open April 4, 2023, TRON Lightcycle / Run will be one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.

From the Big Screen to the Theme Park

In 1982, Disney made filmmaking history with TRON, the first production of its kind to mix live action with computer-generated visuals and backlit animation. This iconic film went on to inspire video games, comic books, an animated series and the 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy—as well as this new Disney theme park attraction.”

