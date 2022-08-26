Disneyland Adds New Interactive Experience to Avengers Campus

Disneyland recently added a new interactive experience to Avengers Campus, and here’s why you should try it.

Disneyland is constantly working to improve Guests’ experiences while visiting the Park by upgrading the Park’s rides and attractions, refreshing its world-class entertainment offerings, and even coming up with new delicious dining offerings. This, of course, includes bringing new features and interactive experiences along the Park, and one of the latest additions provides a hilarious interaction for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Since it opened in 2021, Avengers Campus has been a fan favorite to many Guests visiting Disney California Adventure, with incredible food and snacks, breathtaking views of the Ancient Sanctum and Ancient Sanctum, fun attractions, and, of course, the chance to meet their favorite superheroes.

While visiting Avengers Campus is already a super experience, with all the new projects coming to the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disneyland has quickly made all sorts of improvements to the highly immersive land. From the arrival of new heroes like Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi, and Mighty Thor to exclusive limited items celebrating the release of the latest MCU film or series.

The premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was not the exception, as parkgoers were recently able to spot the arrival of two She-Hulk-themed benches at Avengers Campus, similar to the ones seen in the series’ promotional poster. You can see photos of these themed benches as shared by FIVE FIRES (@thecalibae) on Twitter.

Second benched arrived for #shehulk at avengers campus #disneyland

While the benches themselves may be underwhelming despite their theming, there is a detail on them that makes them so unique. And that is the phone number on them, 1-877-SHE-HULK, which allows Guests to get in touch with the Superhuman Law Division at GLK and H — or at least the firm’s voice mail — where they can hear Jennifer Walters, or She-Hulk, as she describes some of the services offered by GLK and H.

If you haven’t visited Avengers Campus lately or haven’t had the chance to call this number, Marvel Entertainment (@marvel ) shared the hilarious voicemail fans of the MCU can reach when they call 1-877-SHE-HULK.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

📞 1-877-SHE-HULK and stream Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law on @Disney+! #Marvel #DisneyPlus

This phone number, and the fun interaction attached to it, has also been included in several promotional posters, which were recently the target of Titania, played by Jameela Jamil.

More on Avengers Campus

For fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, visiting Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure is a dream come true. Being able to meet and interact with some of their favorite superheroes, enjoy size-defying food and drink offerings from across the galaxy, and ride the two attractions in the compound, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT!