She-Hulk is First Avenger on Tinder, Here’s How to Get Matched

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, premiers Wednesday, August 17, on Disney+. Marvel Studios’ first original sitcom will follow Bruce Banner/Hulk’s (Mark Ruffalo) Jen Walters as she learns to control her new gamma powers while balancing her life as a lawyer. The comedy will be a departure from the Marvel Cinematic Universes’ other original series, and the marketing for the new television show is reaching new markets by officially adding a profile for She-Hulk on the dating app Tinder.

Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk sets herself apart from the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and especially her cousin Bruce by embracing her superhero alter ego in all aspects of her life, including romantically. In Marvel Comics, she has dated many characters even MCU fans know and love, like Thanos’s (Josh Brolin) brother Eros/Star Fox (Henry Stiles), Luke Cage (Mike Coulter), Hercules (Brett Goldstein), Tony Stark/Iron (Robert Downey Jr.) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). She married John Jameson III/Man-Wolf (son of J. Jonah Jameson).

The trailers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law reveal that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will not erase this aspect of her character. But if Marvel fans had any doubts that She-Hulk will be single and ready to mingle in her MCU debut, Marvel created a faux profile for her on Tinder.

What happens when you match with She-Hulk on Tinder?

Finding She-Hulk on Tinder does take a bit of luck as it is an advertisement and not a full profile. User Jozopath shared their luck on Twitter. And shared some of the images that you can swipe through, saying:

“They really advertising She-Hulk on Tinder[…] these are the other photos she has on the profile.”

These are the other photos she has on the profile pic.twitter.com/qEIeEp2clC — 🌈ɥʇɐdozoſ🦄 (@jozopath) August 13, 2022

The profile reads:

I know what you’re thinking, this can’t be real… and guess what, it’s not. But suspend your disbelief for one second and pretend you just matched with She-Hulk. Excited? Find out who she DOES match with, in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming August 18th on Disney+ (seriously- she goes on dates).”

And if you swipe right, you get a message in your DMs that says:

“I knew we’d match! There’s plenty to love in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law. Lawyers, Hulks, cameos, dating, happy hours, yoga, magic, fashion… the list goes on. Now stop reading this, message your match below and set up a date to watch She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, August 18th on Disney+.”

More on ­She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

She-Hulk is a nine-episode series that welcomes a host of returning MCU stars, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, and Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/Abomination. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth. Kat Corio and Anu Valia direct with Jessica Gao serving as Head Writer.

Marvel official describes the series as:

“In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany)—an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases—must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.”

She-Hulk will sport her comic-book accurate ability to break the fourth wall just like Wade Wilson/Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). And will take on her comic book foe Titania and work for the Superhuman division of the law office of Goodman, Lieber, Kurtzburg & Holliway (GLK&H).

