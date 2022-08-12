Marvel Reportedly Changing EVERY Future MCU Project

If Marvel goes through this change, the Marvel Cinematic Universe might see some much-needed quality changes.

For the past few years of Marvel’s Phase Four, fans have had problems with underwhelming CGI. Due to how fast specific MCU projects take, fans have felt that Marvel is churning movie after movie without any care for the quality.

Some MCU movies still look great, but more than most MCU movies have some moment that causes fans to cringe or be upset over. While fans blamed the VFX artists for not doing a great job, other reports clarified that Marvel was the true culprit.

Several VFX artists have come forward, admitting the horrible work conditions their company would go through just to meet the demands of Marvel Studios. Most of the time, their schedules and deadlines would fluctuate, and they would be handed a lot of extra work as Marvel constantly changed the script throughout the process.

This led to workers never knowing when a project would be done or if any of their work would make it into the final cut. Some employees quit due to the mental work and stress that the job has to leave Marvel with a bad reputation for future workers.

Instead of denying any of these claims, Marvel has stayed quiet. At first, fans thought Marvel wouldn’t come forward and admit these actions, but it seems that Marvel has another way to reassure workers to continue working on future MCU projects.

Marvel is reportedly creating a brand new VFX studio which would alleviate a lot of the stress from hiring other minor studios to work on the movie.

One source shares how Marvel is reportedly working to make their VFX studio at the moment:

If you’re unaware, Marvel Studios has currently sought the work of outside companies to produce their VFX. This is how essentially every other production company functions as well. But because Marvel has so many projects in the works all of the time, they’re constantly using dozens of studios across the world. This has generated a lot of legal loopholes, tough schedules, underbidding between studios, and other issues that VFX artists are finally vocalizing. In response to this, Marvel Studios is considering the creation of their own VFX house, as revealed by one of our sources.

If the studio treats its workers better, the film quality will worsen if the MCU continues forward without a brand new VFX department.

Fewer workers will want to work for Marvel, leaving less talented artists available for Marvel to hire. This would be a disaster for Marvel, but fans must see what Marvel plans to do. Unfortunately, it would take time to build a VFX studio and hire enough workers to have the VFX department become a backbone for the MCU.

It will affect future MCU movies as every movie from then on should be worked on by Marvel instead of smaller VFX companies. This might lead to several small VFX companies disbanding to work with Marvel if they pay well.

Hopefully, fans will be more pleased with Marvel’s VFX if they create a VFX department for their movies, but it’s not easy to please every MCU fan. Not everyone will love the visuals for every film, but Marvel can’t please everyone anyways.

Do you think Marvel will create their own VFX studio? Let us know what you think!

