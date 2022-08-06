MagicBand+ May Debut at Disneyland Resort Sooner Than Expected

Disney’s new MagicBand+ may debut at Disneyland Resort sooner than we thought, implementing the system for the first time at the Park.

Guests visiting Disneyland Resort may be able to experience the MagicBand system for the first time in the California theme park sooner than they thought, as it would appear Disneyland is making significant progress with the infrastructure needed to allow Guests to enjoy all the features the system provides.

For those unfamiliar with Disney MagicBands, they are bracelets that store and manage all the information Guests may need when visiting the Parks, from tickets to room keys, Disney Genie+, Disney PhotoPass, and even the ability to make payments through the payment method registered on their Disney account. The system is currently only available at Walt Disney World Resort, but it will soon make its way to Disneyland Resort.

The MagicBand+ is an all-new MagicBand experience. Featuring all the same technology as the previous models, the MagicBand+ will become an even more interactive part of the Disney experience. MagicBand+ will include — in addition to the original MagicBand features — color-changing lights, gesture recognition, haptic vibrations, and a new look. As before, the MagicBand+ will sync with a Guest’s My Disney Experience app, where Disney Park tickets, Park Pass reservations, and more can be connected with the device.

While Disneyland has not released any official information regarding the arrival of this innovative system to the Anaheim Park, this magical experience may debut very soon, as Guests have spotted the construction of a popular feature available with Disney’s MagicBand+.

Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared an image of several construction walls at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, implying that the Park has begun construction for the exciting interactive experience “Batuu Bounty Hunters.”

Batuu Bounty Hunters construction has started at Disneyland. 📷 : galaxysedgeexplorers (Instagram)

Batuu Bounty Hunters construction has started at Disneyland. 📷 : galaxysedgeexplorers (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/TllbWkqyGG — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 5, 2022

This interactive experience will allow Guests to become bounty hunters while exploring the Black Spire Outpost. Per Disney Parks Blog:

On Batuu, the bounty hunting business is booming. MagicBand+ is your guide to seeking numerous virtual bounties hidden across Black Spire Outpost with the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters experience. Vibrations and lights on MagicBand+ guide you down the right path. When you find your Bounty, you can use the Play Disney Parks app’s augmented reality thermal viewer to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows.** Local guild master Raga Bua will reward you with galactic credits. Do you have what it takes to join the guild?

Again, Disneyland has not yet announced an official date for the arrival of Disney’s MagicBand+ to California Park. Inside the Magic will update you as more information is released.

Inside The Magic prepared a guide with all you need to know about the new MagicBand+. You can click here to read it and be ready for your next visit to The Most Magical Place On Earth, and very soon, to The Happiest Place On Earth!

