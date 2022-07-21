Disney Officially Announces When New Interactive MagicBand+ Will Debut

Disney has finally announced when the new MagicBand+ will debut at the Disney Parks.

Disney Parks Blog announced today that MagicBand+ is launching on July 27 at Walt Disney World Resort! Per their announcement:

At Walt Disney World, MagicBand+ can do everything a MagicBand can do and more – from entering theme parks with a tap* and connecting your Disney PhotoPass memories, to unlocking your Disney Resort hotel room and more. But our newest wearable also has great new features, including color-changing lights, haptic vibrations, and gesture recognition – plus it pairs to your smartphone using the My Disney Experience app. Once you get your hands on one, you’ll want to do it all – and there’s a lot you can do when MagicBand+ launches! Before you head out on these exciting new experiences, you’ll want to pick out the perfect MagicBand+ from an incredible lineup of more than 25 designs.

Disney Parks Blog also shared that MagicBand+ will also send Guests on a Disney Fab 50 Quest! Per their announcement:

As part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration, you can interact with the Disney Fab 50 Character Collection throughout all four theme parks with the “Disney Fab 50 Quest.” Help Tinker Bell bring the sculptures to life across all four Walt Disney World theme parks using virtual pixie dust from Tink. Jodi Benson, who you may know as the voice of Ariel in “The Little Mermaid,” recently embarked on the quest and caught up with a few familiar friends – Sebastian and Flounder! Sebastian and Flounder are just a few characters you may meet! You can wave your hand to sprinkle virtual pixie dust at each Disney Fab 50 Character sculpture for different reactions! To unlock even more during your quest, use the Play Disney Parks app to collect the sculptures and enter the worlds of your favorite characters through an augmented reality feature.**

And for all the Star Wars lovers out there, be sure to head to Batuu because MagicBand+ will have special surprises for you! Per Disney Parks Blog:

On Batuu, the bounty hunting business is booming. MagicBand+ is your guide to seeking numerous virtual bounties hidden across Black Spire Outpost with the Star Wars: Batuu Bounty Hunters experience. Vibrations and lights on MagicBand+ guide you down the right path. When you find your Bounty, you can use the Play Disney Parks app’s augmented reality thermal viewer to reveal who’s hiding in the shadows.** Local guild master Raga Bua will reward you with galactic credits. Do you have what it takes to join the guild?

And be sure to close down the Parks because MagicBand+ also interacts with nighttime spectaculars, changing the way you will experience Disney Enchantment and Harmonious! Per Disney:

MagicBand+ brings the magic of Disney nighttime spectaculars closer than ever before during “Disney Enchantment” at Magic Kingdom Park and “Harmonious” at EPCOT! MagicBand+ complements the magic in the skies, lighting up and vibrating in sync with fireworks, visual effects, and music. Your MagicBand+ will also engage as all four theme park icons transform into Beacons of Magic! Some of our cast members were among the first to enjoy these experiences in advance of the official launch. Before you embark on these experiences, make sure your MagicBand+ is charged, up to date and paired to your device. We’ve got you covered with easy how-to videos on DisneyWorld.com so you can get right to it.

If you want to purchase a MagicBand+ when it debuts on July 27, be sure to visit one of the following locations:

Magic Kingdom Park: Emporium

EPCOT: Pin Traders – Camera Center

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Celebrity 5 & 10 and Tatooine Traders

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park: Discovery Trading Company

Disney Springs: Disney’s Pin Traders

Select merchandise locations at Disney Resort hotels

