Guests Can Experience EPCOT Nighttime Show In NEW Way With MagicBand+

Ever since Walt Disney World accidentally released the MagicBand+ for sale early, fans have been getting tons of details on the new interactive Disney Park accessory.
At a media event last week, a Disney Cast Member showed off the interaction between the MagicBand+ and the Fab 50 Golden Disney Character Statues you can find throughout the four Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, which are on display for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.
Now, theme park reporter for Nexstar Scott Gustin reports that the MagicBand+ will sync with the lights and sounds of EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, which began twinkling with light as a part of the 50th anniversary celebration in the Disney Park’s new World Celebration neighborhood.
Scott Tweeted a photo of two Guests interacting with the MagicBand+ in front of a dazzling Spaceship Earth, writing:
MagicBand+ syncing up with Spaceship Earth sounds pretty darn cool. pic.twitter.com/U6XEiF2uer
— Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 10, 2022
It’s unclear how the interaction will work and how close to Spaceship Earth Guests will have to be for the MagicBand+ to activate. Inside the Magic will provide updates if more details are released.
More on Spaceship Earth
EPCOT’s Park icon, Spaceship Earth, was an opening day attraction on October 1, 1982. It’s gone through many changes over the years and was slated for another significant update that hasn’t been started after being postponed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Guests of all heights and ages can travel through time on the slow-moving, dark spaceship. From Walt Disney World:
Back to the Beginning
Witness the landmark moments of amazing innovation that made today’s spectacular communications technology possible.
Travel back to the dawn of humanity, when early man painted on cave walls. Watch new ideas spread like wildfire with the invention of Gutenberg’s printing press. The wheels of time turn ever faster as we enter the modern age of media, from newspapers announcing the end of the Civil War to the televised broadcast of the moon landing—and beyond.
All of these great moments are brought vividly to life using elaborate sets and advanced Audio-Animatronics figures during this inspirational, 16-minute, Omnimover-style attraction.
Forward into Your FutureOnce you’ve returned to the present day, you’ll have a chance to design the kind of future you want to live in using the touch screen inside your vehicle. Answer several brief questions and get ready to see what your tomorrow looks like!
The Story Behind the Spaceship
It’s the flagship attraction of Epcot and the signature symbol of the park. To create the experience inside the iconic geosphere, Disney Imagineers assembled some of the world’s greatest talents.
The all-star roster includes Academy Award® winner Judi Dench as the narrator and Emmy® winner Bruce Broughton, who conducted a 63-piece orchestra and 24-voice choir for his musical score. If you listen closely, you’ll notice that the music for each scene features styles and instruments appropriate to the era, transitioning seamlessly into the next—no small feat.
