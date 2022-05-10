Guests Can Experience EPCOT Nighttime Show In NEW Way With MagicBand+

Ever since Walt Disney World accidentally released the MagicBand+ for sale early, fans have been getting tons of details on the new interactive Disney Park accessory.

At a media event last week, a Disney Cast Member showed off the interaction between the MagicBand+ and the Fab 50 Golden Disney Character Statues you can find throughout the four Parks at the Walt Disney World Resort, which are on display for Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Now, theme park reporter for Nexstar Scott Gustin reports that the MagicBand+ will sync with the lights and sounds of EPCOT’s Spaceship Earth, which began twinkling with light as a part of the 50th anniversary celebration in the Disney Park’s new World Celebration neighborhood.

Scott Tweeted a photo of two Guests interacting with the MagicBand+ in front of a dazzling Spaceship Earth, writing: