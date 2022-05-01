Disney Pulls New MagicBands From Stores After Accidental Early Release

It looks like Disney made a mistake.

We just covered how MagicBand+ was spotted at Disney Springs but it seems like this was a mistake as Disney has now removed the bands from stores as shown in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) below:

Disney says a limited number of MagicBand+ bands were sold earlier today. They removed the bands from the store and are offering refunds. MB+ features/in-park experiences are not live and are planned to launch later this year. Details (and a launch date) will be revealed later.

Disney says a limited number of MagicBand+ bands were sold earlier today. They removed the bands from the store and are offering refunds. MB+ features/in-park experiences are not live and are planned to launch later this year. Details (and a launch date) will be revealed later. pic.twitter.com/KlzdU7ASyK — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 1, 2022

As you can see, MagicBand+ functionality is not integrated into the Park yet so it makes sense as to why these were removed. Hopefully, we will see the official release of MagicBand+ soon.

With a MagicBand+, you will be able to immerse yourself further into Disney stories and experiences using the exciting new features of MagicBand+. More on that below:

Experience More Magic with MagicBand+ Enjoy all of the features you’ve come to love with MagicBand—plus so much more! Debuting as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition.

Customizable color-changing lights

Haptic vibrations let you feel the magic with light vibrations that bring experiences to life

Gesture recognition-your movement enables magical surprises!

Connect to your Disney Experience app and Disney account

Enter theme and water parks (with a valid Park ticket), Check in at Lightning Lane and virtual queue entrances, connect Disney PhotoPass images, Unlock the door of your Disney Resort hotel room with the room key function, and charge food and merchandise purchases to your Disney Resort hotel room.

Did you get to buy MagicBand+ earlier today?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!