Disney Pulls New MagicBands From Stores After Accidental Early Release

in Walt Disney World

magicband disney world

Credit: Disney

It looks like Disney made a mistake.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

We just covered how MagicBand+ was spotted at Disney Springs but it seems like this was a mistake as Disney has now removed the bands from stores as shown in a tweet from reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) below:

Disney says a limited number of MagicBand+ bands were sold earlier today. They removed the bands from the store and are offering refunds. MB+ features/in-park experiences are not live and are planned to launch later this year. Details (and a launch date) will be revealed later.

As you can see, MagicBand+ functionality is not integrated into the Park yet so it makes sense as to why these were removed. Hopefully, we will see the official release of MagicBand+ soon.

With a MagicBand+, you will be able to immerse yourself further into Disney stories and experiences using the exciting new features of MagicBand+. More on that below:

Experience More Magic with MagicBand+

Enjoy all of the features you’ve come to love with MagicBand—plus so much more! Debuting as part of the 50th Anniversary celebration, MagicBand+ lets you engage with Disney moments like never before as it reacts to park interactions with lighting effects and gesture recognition.

  • Customizable color-changing lights
  • Haptic vibrations let you feel the magic with light vibrations that bring experiences to life
  • Gesture recognition-your movement enables magical surprises!
  • Connect to your Disney Experience app and Disney account
  • Enter theme and water parks (with a valid Park ticket), Check in at Lightning Lane and virtual queue entrances, connect Disney PhotoPass images, Unlock the door of your Disney Resort hotel room with the room key function, and charge food and merchandise purchases to your Disney Resort hotel room.
Disney World Guests using MagicBands
Credit: Disney

Did you get to buy MagicBand+ earlier today?

