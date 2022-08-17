‘She-Hulk’ Review Bombed By Men Over 30 Ahead of Release

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, August 18. But it seems like some Marvel fans have already made up their minds about the show.

The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) allows fans to rate and review movies and TV shows. Though She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hasn’t premiered yet, the show has an average of 4.5/10 from over 1,000 ratings.

456 users have given the show one star, with the majority of those users being men aged 30+:

Many negative reviews called the “woke” and bashed the CGI effects seen in the early trailers. The show is purported to be a comedic take on serious Marvel projects and is said to be full of “cool feminist commentary.” One Entertainment Weekly critic called it Marvel’s “horniest show yet.”

In response, hundreds of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) fans have given the show ten stars with plans to update their reviews when it releases. One user, theomniman-59622, wrote:

I’m sure this show won’t be a 10. However I’m 100% positive that it won’t be a 1. People really have nothing better to do than come review bomb this show. Idk why. So they hate women? Do they hate the cgi? Which is fine tbh. I’ll never understand it but here i am giving it a 10 to help even out some of those 1 star reviews.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law isn’t the first Marvel show to face review-bombing. Many Marvel Comics fans were furious when allegedly “racist and Islamophobic” reviewers unfairly negatively rated Ms. Marvel ahead of its release on Disney+ earlier this year. Moon Knight was review-bombed for allegedly featuring propaganda because the show acknowledged the Armenian Genocide, which the Turkish government vehemently denies. Even Marvel films can’t escape – Eternals (2021) was hit with hundreds of premature 1-star ratings for its LGBTQIA+ representation.

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany plays a busy attorney, Jennifer Walters, with a super-strong alter-ego, She-Hulk. Benedict Wong is confirmed to reprise his role as Wong, who most recently appeared in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). It’s unknown what role Wong will play in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Benedict Wong and Tim Roth briefly appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), so Wong and Abomination will likely meet again in the new Disney+ series.