Disney Dismantles Bob Chapek’s Legacy in One Day, More Coming Soon?

Disney Parks fans worldwide celebrated with enthusiasm with all of today’s breaking news.

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans were the clear winners with today’s announcements. It is evident from the reactions we have seen throughout the responses being heard on social media.

However, there must be someone who loses whenever there’s a winner – the loser, Former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and his lasting legacy. Based on the announcements and updates we received today, it seems Chapek was the most out of anyone to lose today.

After developing a reputation for being “Bob Paycheck,” it appears that recently reappointed Disney CEO Bob Iger has reversed course by trying to squeeze every penny out of Disney Parks Guests.

Back in November, it had been reported by the Wall Street Journal that Bob Iger “was alarmed by increases in prices at Disney theme parks that Chapek argued would boost revenue and limit overcrowding.” He felt that Bob Chapek had taken the focus of The Walt Disney Company’s bottom line way too far and was destroying the Disney Parks experience for Guests.

In a flurry of press releases, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans got updates on spectacular nighttime closures and show return dates, a much-anticipated roller coaster debut date, and Disney ticket changes that seem much more friendly to Disney Park Guests.

Among some of the updates, there have been some significant reversals and updates from what former Disney CEO Bob Chapek implemented during his tenure. Some of these included a reversal for Annual Passholder Park reservation requirements and additions for added photo perks with the purchase of Genie+.

However, it wouldn’t be fair to put all of the blame on Bob Chapek. Bob Iger did change one of the controversial changes he oversaw and installed himself.

Walt Disney World Resort started charging for parking at its Resort hotels in 2018. Since then, prices have increased multiple times. This change was controversial, as Disney Parks fans already felt that The Walt Disney Company was moving toward nickel-and-diming Guests. More Guests began using Lyft, Uber, and Minnie Van services after the change.

Even that policy has now changed! Effective immediately, Guests staying at Value, Moderate, and Deluxe/Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Resort hotels will no longer pay for self-parking.

The question is, is this just the beginning, or are there even more announcements to come?

Which announcement were you most excited to learn about today? Let us know by leaving us a comment below.