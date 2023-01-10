Disney Dismantles Bob Chapek’s Legacy in One Day, More Coming Soon?

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Mark Friedman 1 Comment
bob chapek bob iger

Disney Parks fans worldwide celebrated with enthusiasm with all of today’s breaking news.

Bob Iger Disney World

Related: Disney Teases Possible End of Park Hopping Restrictions

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans were the clear winners with today’s announcements. It is evident from the reactions we have seen throughout the responses being heard on social media.

However, there must be someone who loses whenever there’s a winner – the loser, Former Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek and his lasting legacy. Based on the announcements and updates we received today, it seems Chapek was the most out of anyone to lose today.

After developing a reputation for being “Bob Paycheck,” it appears that recently reappointed Disney CEO Bob Iger has reversed course by trying to squeeze every penny out of Disney Parks Guests.

Back in November, it had been reported by the Wall Street Journal that Bob Iger “was alarmed by increases in prices at Disney theme parks that Chapek argued would boost revenue and limit overcrowding.” He felt that Bob Chapek had taken the focus of The Walt Disney Company’s bottom line way too far and was destroying the Disney Parks experience for Guests.

Bob Chapek
Credit: Alexander Wells

Related: Disney Park Revises Park Hopping Policies, Lowers Cost of Tickets

In a flurry of press releases, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort fans got updates on spectacular nighttime closures and show return dates, a much-anticipated roller coaster debut date, and Disney ticket changes that seem much more friendly to Disney Park Guests.

Among some of the updates, there have been some significant reversals and updates from what former Disney CEO Bob Chapek implemented during his tenure. Some of these included a reversal for Annual Passholder Park reservation requirements and additions for added photo perks with the purchase of Genie+.

Bob Iger (left) and Bob Chapek (right) at Galaxy's Edge
Credit: Disney

However, it wouldn’t be fair to put all of the blame on Bob Chapek. Bob Iger did change one of the controversial changes he oversaw and installed himself.

Walt Disney World Resort started charging for parking at its Resort hotels in 2018. Since then, prices have increased multiple times. This change was controversial, as Disney Parks fans already felt that The Walt Disney Company was moving toward nickel-and-diming Guests. More Guests began using Lyft, Uber, and Minnie Van services after the change.

Even that policy has now changed! Effective immediately, Guests staying at Value, Moderate, and Deluxe/Disney Vacation Club (DVC) Resort hotels will no longer pay for self-parking.

The question is, is this just the beginning, or are there even more announcements to come?

Which announcement were you most excited to learn about today? Let us know by leaving us a comment below. 

 

Tagged:Disneyland ResortWalt Disney World

Mark Friedman

My name is Mark Friedman, and I am a passionate fan of Disney. As a native Floridian, visits to Walt Disney World were a frequent vacation for my family when I was growing up. When I am not writing articles for Inside The Magic, I spend most of my time with my wife and kids. During my day job, I typically track the stock market looking for currently underappreciated businesses. Outside of family and work, my other two full-time passions are Florida Atlantic University Athletics and spending time volunteering for my fraternity, Alpha Epsilon Pi.

View Comment (1)