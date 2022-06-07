Disney’s Minnie Van Service Return Date Officially Revealed

Disney recently announced when we can expect the Minnie Van Service to return!

In the official blog post, Disney finally revealed when its Minnie Van transportation service will return to the Walt Disney World Resort. Check out the post below:

Disney Minnie Van Service Connected by Lyft – Returning June 29! Let’s start with one of the cutest Disney transportation options, Minnie Vans. This private car service will roll back in on June 29, 2022, and guests can enjoy being driven around property by expert, specially trained cast members. Panelist Diana V. reminds us, “One of my favorite things about visiting Walt Disney World is that I don’t have to worry about driving during my vacation!” Minnie Van Service is one of the most convenient and personalized transportation options to choose from – with quick, point-to-point drop-offs and pick-ups around Walt Disney World, at prices that vary by route. It’s easy: Book by just opening your Lyft App and selecting a Minnie Van vehicle to pick you up! Guests can also use the app to request an Accessible Minnie Van, as needed, and each Minnie Van comes equipped with two complimentary car seats for your littlest travelers.

Get around in a jiffy with this new, whimsical personal ride service―just use your smartphone to request a ride.

Need to get to a restaurant reservation at another Disney Resort hotel? How about a relaxing way to get back to your room after a busy day at one of the Walt Disney World theme parks or the Disney Springs area? Minnie Van Service is a great way to get around Walt Disney World Resort quickly and in comfort—all while in a Disney-owned, Disney-operated vehicle.

How It Works

Our Minnie Van service works with the Lyft app. Simply open the Lyft app from anywhere within Walt Disney World Resort to access Minnie Van service, request a ride and pay for it through the app—or call (407) 828-3500 to request an accessible vehicle. Cars are usually minutes away.

To request a ride through the Lyft app:

Open the app and select your Walt Disney World destination

Confirm your pick-up location and tap “Select Minnie Van”; if Minnie Van service is not the default vehicle type displayed, you will need to swipe through your vehicle options until Minnie Van service is displayed

The app will display a map tracking the vehicle en route—along with an identifying vehicle number to help you spot your car

Need an Accessible Vehicle?

Please call a Minnie Van Service Specialist at (407) 828-3500 to request an accessible vehicle. Requests can be made 45 to 60 minutes prior to needing the vehicle. Minnie Van vehicles can accommodate Guests with standard wheelchairs, motorized vehicles and electric conveyance vehicles (ECVs); however, an additional wait time may occur. What to Expect – The Vehicle

Minnie Van vehicles are roomy, comfortable and playfully themed with a style inspired by Minnie Mouse. Each vehicle accommodates up to 6 Guests. What to Expect – The Experience

Minnie Van drivers are friendly Disney Cast Members who are trained to whisk you off to where you need to be—with a smile. Each vehicle is equipped with 2 child safety seats that our Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to install for you. Pricing Prices vary based on distance traveled from pick-up location to requested destination within Walt Disney World Resort. You’ll see the total cost and pay for the service conveniently through the Lyft app.

Will you be using Disney’s Minnie Van Service when it returns?