Disney’s “Happily Ever After” Return Date Officially Released

It’s officially back. “Happily Ever After” will return to Walt Disney World Resort this spring!

When Disney Parks announced that Wishes: A Magical Gathering of Disney Dreams would be retiring from its nighttime slot at Magic Kingdom Park, many were distraught and skeptical about the future of the Resort’s premiere fireworks show. Then “Happily Ever After” debuted. Of course, some were critical — it wasn’t Wishes, and yes, nothing ever will be Wishes — but Happily Ever After successfully combined the nostalgia of its predecessor, the projection-mapping technology of the former pre-show, Celebrate the Magic, and added a distinct Disney flair that brought hundreds to tears.

Last year, Disney Parks shocked fans when it announced the beloved Happily Ever After would “sparkle into Disney history.” Sure, it was known that a new nighttime spectacular would take over Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A., for Magic Kingdom’s 50th anniversary, but a full retirement caught many off guard.

However, after multiple teases, Walt Disney World will officially welcome Happily Ever After back very soon!

This morning, Inside The Magic discovered that the famous Walt Disney World Resort’s nighttime spectacular “Happily Ever After” will return to the Magic Kingdom this spring on April 3 of this year!

Disney Parks officially released the date via Twitter:

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🎆 Beginning April 3, fan-favorite “Happily Ever After” returns to Magic Kingdom AND “EPCOT Forever” will fill the skies above World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT for a limited time!

