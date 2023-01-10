Disney World Adds Free Perk to Pricey Genie+ Service

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort initiated the Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane system last year, replacing the free FastPass+ system with a paid alternative through the Disney Genie app.

Many Guests have complained about Lightning Lanes, which can cost up to $25 per Guest. Disney Genie+ recently hit a high of $29 per Guest at Walt Disney World Resort as Magic Kingdom was overrun with Holiday crowds. An expert app developer spoke out in November, claiming that even the free version of the app is a nightmare that employees should be fired over.

Much to the disappointment of Disney Parks fans, newly-returned Disney CEO Bob Iger doesn’t plan to remove Genie+ anytime soon. In fact, it seems he and Chairman of Parks & Resorts Josh D’Amaro want to draw more Guests into the paid service with an all-new perk.

According to Nexstar reporter Scott Gustin, Walt Disney World Resort Guests who purchase Disney Genie+ will receive complimentary PhotoPass downloads on their day of purchase:

NEW: Guests with Genie+ at WDW will receive complimentary digital downloads of their PhotoPass attraction photos on the day of Genie+ purchase. Updated: No start date announced yet. Coming in the next few months.

Unlike the return of free parking at Walt Disney World Resort hotels, this change isn’t effective immediately. However, more information is expected from The Walt Disney Company in the coming months.

This news is part of a major shift at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort this week. The Disney Parks also announced changes to unpopular Park Hopping rules, updates to Park Pass Reservations for Annual Passholders, and even the opening date of TRON Lightcycle Run at Magic Kingdom.

