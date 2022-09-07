The Walt Disney Company is happy with its satisfaction ratings for the controversial Disney Genie+ system.

Last year, Disney announced that the add-on service would be taking over the place of the previous FastPass+ system at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Over the course of nearly a year with the new service, many Disney Park Guests have expressed disappointments and complaints with the system. However, Disney has pressed on, determined to make Genie work.

Just recently, Disney Parks Head Josh D’Amaro said that the service is “performing phenomenally well.” D’Amaro said that 70 percent of Guests who used the service said they would use it again. The satisfactory rating is a higher number than many Disney fans might think on the surface but reveals why Disney has been so steadfast in not changing the service.

More On Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was added to the My Disney Experience app last year. It is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure about what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, there is also a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest (and $20.00 per person at Disneyland), you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those can be found on the official Disney websites.

What do you think of Disney Genie? Let us know in the comments!

