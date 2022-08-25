NEW: Disney Introduces “Big Improvement” to Genie+

Disney Park Guests using Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services will find another change on their My Disney Experience app beginning today.

Since the inception of Disney Genie+ and the Lightning Lane, it has been far from smooth sailing for many Guests wanting to “experience the Disney magic.”

Many Guests have complained of long lines despite paying for the service that replaced FastPass+, while others have shared concerns about “being on their phone the entire day” to attempt to book reservations. Early on, many noticed bugs in the system.

Despite the controversy surrounding the services, Disney has remained steadfast in its new paid system and has been committed to making it more appealing for users over the last few months.

Today, Disney announced another change that Guests will notice beginning today.

Reporter @ScottGustin shared that Genie+ at Walt Disney World Resort has now added a “When you can book” banner at the top of the app that shows your next available time to book a Lightning Lane.

NEW: Genie+ at WDW added a “When you can book” banner at the top that shows your next available time to book a Lightning Lane. The time will automatically display if you purchased Genie+ and will update throughout the day. Big improvement.

This improvement will allow Guests to know the exact time that they can make their next reservation without having to look any further than the opening page. It has not been announced when this addition will make its way to Disneyland.

More On Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was added to the My Disney Experience app last year. It is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure about what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studio, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest (and $20.00 per person at Disneyland), you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those can be found on the official Disney websites.

What has your experience been like with Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane? Let us know in the comments!

