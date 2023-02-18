Despite exciting plans and recent announcements, The Walt Disney Company has a long way to go to regain its pristine reputation.

The Walt Disney Company has created magic for one hundred years, winning the hearts of generations of fans, young and young at heart, with timeless and heartwarming stories, magical experiences at the Disney Parks worldwide, beloved characters, and so much more. However, fans think Disney has lost its magic in the last years due to controversial decisions Disney has lost its magic in the last years due to controversial decisions being made throughout the company and multiple changes made at the Parks.

From loathed changes introduced by former CEO Bob Chapek, including reservation systems at Disneyland and Disney World, Disney Genie+ service, and the complete stop in Annual Pass sales, to understaffing at the theme parks, controversial changes to beloved attractions, complaints about low wages, extensively delayed projects, allegedly forced inclusion in Disney media, and more, it would appear that The Walt Disney Company has a long way to go to regain its reputation.

And while the surprising return of Bob Iger as CEO of the company has gotten engines turning within the company, working towards adding value to Disney Parks and showing appreciation for fans, Disney executives have stated that positive changes within the company are unrelated to Iger’s return.

Whether the changes across the company are related to his takeover or not, Bob Iger continues to push forward to regain Disney’s former reputation and hopefully gain back the hearts of thousands of Disney fans who have distanced themselves from the company. Join Inside the Magic to recap the latest announcements by Disney CEO Bob Iger.