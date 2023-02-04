Disney Reveals New Details About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

With the permanent closure of Splash Mountain, Disney has revealed new details about the reimagined Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

While the closure of Splash Mountain at Walt Disney World Resort and the imminent shutdown of the iconic Disney ride at Disneyland Resort remains a controversial topic, with many pointing out racist comparisons and sparking polemic, thousands of fans are eager to learn more about the upcoming reimagining of the ride and to experience it once it reopens as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024.

As work is well underway at Frontierland in Walt Disney World Resort, with construction walls coming up around the former Splash Mountain site and Princess Tiana making another mark on the former attraction, Disney has revealed more details about the storyline of the upcoming Disney ride.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take Guests into the next chapter of Princess Tiana’s story, showing them where Tiana’s life has taken her after the success of Tiana’s Palace, a restaurant she had dreamed of owning and worked so hard to make come true — and which is coming to life in Disneyland Resort soon!

Per Disney Parks Blog, “Within the attraction queue, Guests will discover that she continues to grow her business with Tiana’s Foods – an employee-owned cooperative. Combining her talents with those of the local community, Tiana has transformed an aging salt mine and built a beloved brand.”

In this upcoming story, Princess Tiana revives the old salt mine and surrounding lands, growing a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, and spices for her recipes with the help of her mother, Eudora, Prince Naveen, Louis, and fellow owners of the cooperative. Tiana’s Foods is completed with a boutique farm and a working and teaching kitchen, where Tiana and her colleagues create all sorts of new products they are bringing to the world, including a line of original hot sauces.

However, things can’t always go smoothly at Tiana’s Foods, as a mix-up with the preparations for a Mardi Gras celebration to thank her friends and family makes Tiana invite Guests to help her with a missing ingredient for the party.