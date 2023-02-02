Princess Tiana Makes Another Mark on Splash Mountain

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
splash-mountain-retheme-bayou-adventure

Credit: Disney

In late January, we reported numerous updates about construction on the former Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort. The ride closed on January 23 to make way for Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction walls boasting the logo of a salt dome company in the new ride’s storyline went up immediately.

Related: Disney Park Is Reportedly Retheming Iconic Space Mountain

On Wednesday, a Magic Kingdom Guest shared a photo of a new addition to the construction walls surrounding Splash Mountain in Frontierland. New Orleans and Mardi Gras-inspired colors make up the logo: “Tiana’s Foods – Employee Owned, Coming Soon!”

New ‘Tiana’s Foods’ signage added to walls surrounding Splash Mountain

New ‘Tiana’s Foods’ signage added to walls surrounding Splash Mountain from WaltDisneyWorld

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take place after the events of Princess and the Frog as the Disney Princess runs her dream restaurant. Voice actors Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) will return to voice their characters. Keith David is not expected to reprise his role as villainous Dr. Facilier.

Related: TikToker Questions Validity of D23 Expo Announcements

Princess Tiana and Prince Naveen will also make their way to Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, alongside a themed boutique and Quick Service restaurant. However, a closing date for the Southern California version of the log flume ride has yet to be announced. Splash Mountain will remain in Tokyo Disneyland at Tokyo Disney Resort.

An official poster announcing Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening late 2024.
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Fans shouldn’t expect to see tributes to Br’er Rabbit and friends on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Splash Mountain was based on the highly-controversial and widely-banned Song of the South (1946), which presents an oversimplified and white-washed version of Post-Civil War life for Black Americans. The ride has long been critiqued for its connections to racist imagery, and Disney Imagineers allege that few, if any, props from the attraction will be reused.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!