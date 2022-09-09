Tribute to Br’er Rabbit Will NOT Remain on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

We previously reported the first look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at D23 in Anaheim, California. The long-anticipated Splash Mountain retheme will open at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort in late 2024.

News reporter Scott Gustin shared photos of a to-scale model of the log flume attraction:

First look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and the Tiana’s Foods theme:

Eagle-eyed fans noticed Br’er Rabbit, the star of Splash Mountain and a character in Song of the South (1946), adorning a log that Guests are riding in. From @Sammyland6:

Brer Rabbit is still on the front of the log 👀

Disney Imagineering is known for paying tribute to defunct attractions with easter eggs and hidden details. Given the controversial nature of Splash Mountain, some fans were surprised to see Br’er Rabbit at all.

However, it seems like the Br’er Rabbit carvings on the model log are leftover from Splash Mountain. According to Gustin:

Just a note: In the model, Brer is shown on the front of the log – but he won’t be on the logs when the ride opens.

Inside the Magic will continue to share updates throughout the weekend.

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disneyland:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.