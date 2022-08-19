Parent Sends Open Letter to Disney, “You Can Do a Better Job”

Since The Walt Disney Company was founded almost a century ago, they have created countless memories for generations, with timeless stories, two top-rated theme parks in America, and a legacy that will surely last one century more.

However, many fans of the company have recently voiced their opinions, as they have problems identifying with some of their favorite stories, as they argue that Disney is not doing enough when it comes to inclusion in Disney movies and series, as well as inclusion and accessibility at Disney Parks.

Disney is constantly making efforts to become more inclusive. While many consider these small steps to be headed in the right direction, some fans think the company could do a better job.

The parent of a disabled child recently sent an open letter to Disney, thanking the company for providing hours of entertainment with movies she and her daughter love while also asking The Walt Disney Company to “do a better job” when it comes to inclusion and representation in their stories. This letter was sent out through a video the parent posted on Instagram (@savingsadierae) and reads as follows:

Dear Disney, I wanted to send a quick thank you and ask you a favor. Thank you for providing me and now my daughter with hours of entertainment. We love your movies and especially the princesses. We appreciate your effort in making more diverse princesses, but we are still waiting for the princess my daughter Sadie can relate to. Did you know that 1 in 10 people have a rare disease like Sadie? One in four people are disabled. After doing some research, we did learn that Elsa was Disney’s first disabled princess. Sadie is obsessed with Frozen and Elsa; we watched it hundreds of times but never would have guessed that Elsa is disabled. So, no offense, but we think you can do a better job of representing disabilities than an ice queen with magical powers. For example, Sadie has Sanfilippo Syndrome, which is a type of childhood dementia. Her magical power is joy; despite a grim future, she celebrates each moment. I´m not saying that the princess has to have Sanfilippo syndrome, but I just want someone that children can relate to and look up to. A bonus is that you’ll teach acceptance to neurotypical kids at the same time. We know the Disney team is very creative, there are thousands of diseases and disabilities, and if you’re looking for a name for the new addition to Disney, we think princess Sadie has a nice ring to it. Thank you, Disney movies.

The video was accompanied by the following caption, talking about some examples of Disney characters that could represent viewers with disabilities and asking viewers to help get this message to Disney:

We need your help getting @disney to see this! Please tag them or send to anyone that you know on the leadership team. We love Disney and think they could do so much good if they made a disabled princess! I know they’ve made attempts in the past but they can do better. I doubt many of us saw Elsa as disabled. And I get it, many disabilities are invisible. But how were we supposed to know? Nemo has a “lucky fin” that makes him disabled. But this was done by Pixar before they were acquired by Disney. We’ve heard about two newer shows on Disney+ called Float and Loop that deal with disabilities and we can’t wait to check them out. But we want Disney to bring a princess with special needs to the big screen! Think about how much inclusion and acceptance that could bring to the world. Thank you for your help!

The video has received almost 10K likes and hundreds of comments across both platforms but still hasn’t received the desired attention from The Walt Disney Company. While some may consider this request farfetched, The Walt Disney Company continues to show its commitment to becoming more diverse and inclusive throughout its different branches.

Inclusion in Disney movies and series

Again, The Walt Disney Company has recently taken several actions to become more diverse and inclusive, hoping that it will be a source of inspiration to all the world. From the stories they create to the company’s workforce, keeping representation, inclusivity, diversity, and a feeling of belonging, The Walt Disney Company, continues to take small steps in the right direction.

What does inclusion mean to Disney?

The Walt Disney Company has a strong commitment to inclusion and diversity and has even implemented a program to translate its intentions into actions. This commitment is described by the company’s social responsibility website as follows:

World of Belonging At Disney, inclusion is for everyone. We reimagine tomorrow as our way of amplifying underrepresented voices and untold stories as well as championing the importance of accurate representation in media and entertainment. Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity & Inclusion The Walt Disney Company’s goal for a reimagined tomorrow demands transparency and accountability. From our people and culture to our content and experiences, we are working together to translate our intentions into actions.

Diversity in Disney media

In recent years, The Walt Disney Company has taken a more diverse and inclusive approach to the stories the company creates. This has involved the inclusion of characters and stories based on different cultures, like Coco (2017), Raya and the Last Dragon (2021), Turning Red (2022), and Encanto (2021).

This has recently extended to include LGBTQIA+ characters in productions like Lightyear (2022) and Baymax (2022). While the inclusion of LGBTQIA+ characters in these stories has been controversial, to say the least, and they may not have played a central role in the story yet, seeing characters representing the LGBTQIA+ community is exciting to many. There is also an upcoming film that will feature the first openly gay teen romance in Disney film history, Strange World, slated for November 23, 2022.

The company’s website states the following regarding representation in content:

Content

We believe that forging meaningful connections with our consumers contributes to the growth and viability of the Company, so we purposefully champion a multitude of voices and perspectives. Our intention is to broaden access and diversity in our industry by adopting inclusion standards across Disney General Entertainment and live-action Studio* productions by the end of 2022, with the goal of advancing representation in front of and behind the camera, in marketing and more. Inclusive Storytelling We champion a multitude of voices in our storytelling across dimensions of diversity, including racial, ethnic, religious, cultural, gender, LGBTQ+, mental health, people with disabilities and veterans status. While we are proud of our inclusive storytelling, we recognize that we still have much to do and will continue to work to increase representation and change narratives.

Disney’s attempts to be more inclusive

Disney’s efforts to become more inclusive and diverse extend to some of the most popular and beloved creations by The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World Resort. The company’s actions at the Parks include the reimagining of attractions that depict inappropriate stereotypes, the adjustment of the Cast Member dress code, and most recently, the change to the name of one of the most popular roles in the Park.

What is The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to diversity?

Disney is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, seeking to “Reimagine Tomorrow” through several programs and actions to promote inclusion within the company and in its productions. These programs include actions regarding community, culture, content, and people.

The Walt Disney Company’s website state the following regarding its commitment to diversity:

The more our consumers worldwide are reflected in our workforce, the better we’re able to serve them authentically. When our employees know that Disney culture supports their professional development and advancement, they can be authentic, contribute freely, and take pride in our company. Culture and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion We strive to design work environments that inspire optimism, and drive innovation for employees, at all levels. And because we recognize that maintaining an inclusive, supportive workplace requires mindful attention and intention, we continually adapt to the evolving needs of our people.

LGBTQIA+ representation across the Walt Disney Company

Perhaps the most notable example of the recent diversity and inclusivity efforts by The Walt Disney Company has been the effort to improve the representation of the LGBTQIA+ community. From changes to dress policies applicable to Cast Members to the creation of the “Inclusion Key.” This key was described by Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, in a 2021 post by Disney Parks Blog as follows:

Inclusion is essential to our culture and leads us forward as we continue to realize our rich legacy of engaging storytelling, exceptional service, and Disney magic. We're bringing the spirit of the Inclusion Key to life across our business. We're reimagining our attractions to be more inclusive, like upcoming enhancements to Jungle Cruise and new adventures with Princess Tiana. We're also looking at ways we can support and uplift our communities through programs like our Disney Dreamers Academy mentorship programs, and we're including more diverse companies in our supply chain. In fact, we're looking at ways to increase our support for diverse suppliers in a big way – we'll share more details on this commitment in the future.

Disney also made a significant change by renaming the iconic “Rainbow” collection as the new “The Walt Disney Company Pride Collection” earlier this year. Though long overdue, many considered this step to be in the right direction. The aim of this collection, found at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as well as on shopDisney.com, is to shift its focus to be more openly supportive of the LGBTQIA+ community.

And the most recent step was renaming one of the most popular roles at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, as the Cast Members working at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique changed their name from “Fairy Godmothers in Training” to “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” This change can be seen on the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

Planning for Disney Parks with special needs

However, perhaps one of the most complicated actions the company must take involves accessibility at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. While there are several measures and programs at both Disney Parks, sometimes the Parks are not able to meet the attention required by Guests with special needs, whether that be access to an attraction, mobility throughout the Parks, quiet spaces for Guests with special sensory needs, or any other situation.

What is Disney DAS? The Disability Access System, or DAS, at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort is a system that allows Guests to enjoy the Parks even if they have difficulty tolerating extended wait times in a queue environment due to a disability. This system is described by Disneyland’s website as follows: Accommodating Guests with Disabilities Disney Parks have an unwavering commitment to providing a welcoming, inclusive environment and accessible experiences for our Guests. As part of this commitment, the Disability Access Service (DAS) is a program offered at the Disneyland Resort theme parks to assist Guests who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability. Disney World’s website describes the system with almost identical wording.