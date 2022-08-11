Reservations for Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Open Today!

The return of a Disney Parks favorite is nearly here, and Guests can now make their reservation for this magical experience!

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening its gates on August 25 at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom Park, and Guests can book their reservations for this magical experience starting today!

Disney Parks (@disneyparks) shared the news on Twitter, saying that reservations will open for the Magic Kingdom location at Walt Disney World today at 1 pm ET and Disneyland Resort at 10 am PT.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening August 25 at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park, and reservations for both start later TODAY! Reservations will open on http://DisneyWorld.com no earlier than 1 p.m. ET, and http://Disneyland.com no earlier than 10 a.m. PT.

Surely young Guests and their families are eager to experience a magical transformation on their next visit to the Happiest Place on Earth and the Most Magical Place on Earth.

More on the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World

The official Disney World website describes this magical experience as follows:

Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume. Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation! You can click here to see the packages offered at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique inside Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

More on the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland

Disneyland’s website describes this royal transformation boutique as follows:

Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a wand, Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique offers magical makeovers for royalty-in-training ages 3 to 12. Watch as your young majesty or knight takes a seat in a lavish salon throne and enjoys pampering perfection, courtesy of their very own Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice. Children get to choose a special hairstyle and then add makeup, nail color and accessories—and even a Disney Princess (or knight) costume. Best of all, you’ll get a front-row seat as your belle prepares for the ball—or your knight prepares to defend the castle. Share their joy as they get a truly resplendent royal treatment!

And you can click here to see the packages offered at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland Resort.

Are you excited about the reopening of the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Disneyland and Disney World? Let us know in the comments below!