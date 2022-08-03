First Look at New Gender-Inclusive Cast Member Role at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is a fan-favorite offering at Walt Disney World Resort. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the offering has not been offered to Guests, but the good news is Disney recently announced that Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique will be reopening at Magic Kingdom on August 25.

When Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reopens, there will be some changes, including what the “Fairy Godmothers in Training” will now be calling themselves.

Boutique Cast Members were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices,” according to an update on Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort’s websites.

This change is more gender inclusive and will allow Cast Members who don’t identify as female to participate in magical Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique makeovers.

And now, we have our first look at the new gender-inclusive Cast Member role as some “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” were parading through Magic Kingdom!

Disney World Guest and TikTok user disneymommagic spotted the “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” in Magic Kingdom, and shared a video to social media, writing:

I’m not crying, you’re crying. #bibbidibobbidiboo #bibbidibobbidiboutique #fairygodmother #magickingdom #disneytiktok #disneyparks

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening at Magic Kingdom on August 25.

This is just one of the many ways Disney is trying to push more inclusivity. Recently Disney changed the opening to the fireworks shows as they removed the phrase ”Ladies and Gentlemen, boys and girls”. Disney Cast Members also have a less strict dress code as it, too, has become more gender-inclusive.

More on Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Disney World’s website describes the offering as:

Where Fairy Tales Come True With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume. Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation!

How do you feel about the new“Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” role title? Let us know in the comments below.