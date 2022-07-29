Fans Fire Up Social Media After Finding “Unethical” Disney Hack

Fans recently fired up social media after finding an “unethical” hack to beat the crowds at a Disney Park.

When visiting The Happiest Place On Earth, every Disneyland Resort Guest has their favorite hack, whether that be rope dropping their favorite attraction, discovering a secret snack, finding the perfect photo spot, and so many more. However, fans went crazy after seeing an “unethical” and even “illegal” hack to beat the massive crowds at Disney Parks.

This whole conversation started after a video went viral in which a Guest can be seen walking down Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure swiping a blind cane, commenting that it “helps indicate for people to get the *%#! out of my way.” The controversial part of the video happened when the Guest turned around at the camera and shook his hand with a “hang loose” sign.

Fans were immediately outraged by this Guest allegedly using a fake cane to make people around him avoid him, commenting that they were “pretty sure it’s illegal to do this” and that “the blind community gonna be so mad when they see this.”

The original video was posted on TikTok by Charlie Kramer (@charliekramervision) and has gathered 2.9M views, 367.3K likes, and over 1,100 comments since it was posted on July 18.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

One of my cane’s many superpowers #FYP #Blind #BlindTok #Disabled #DisabledTikTok #Funny #Reaction

Several comments have been similar to the ones cited above. However, everyone commenting and thinking similar things would be terribly mistaken. Charlie has posted several subsequent videos to clarify this shameful misconception. In the following video, he commented that despite him being able to look directly at the camera and wear glasses, he is, in fact, blind. Charlie explains that blindness is a spectrum and that he has 4% of his vision remaining, commenting that his vision is comparable to seeing through a tiny straw.

Charlie continues to explain how he experiences life as a blind person and even shows his card that states he is legally blind. He adds that the reason why he looks back at the camera is because he can; because he wants to show people “how awesome it is to be blind and to use your mobility tools,” commenting that it is cool to show people that you’re proud to be who you are. He also comments that “unfortunately we’re still learning” but says it’s ok and that we can all learn together, adding that people don’t have to have the ultimate extreme version of a disability to use any mobility tool. Charlie then comments:

The next time you see someone using a cane or showing how awesome it is that they’re using their own mobility tool, whether it’s blindness, whether it’s in a wheelchair, whatever it may be, instead of thinking, ‘wow, that person’s faking it! They’re trying to take advantage of the system,’ why don’t you be proud of them for standing up for themselves and for living the life that they’re actually proud of? Being proud of who they are while society is beating them down every day of their lives?

Charlie ends his video by saying, “Let me tell you, people. Blindness is a spectrum. Share this video; it’s an important message.”

You can see this video below or click here to watch it.

Charlie has posted five more videos after the one shown above, addressing comments of viewers who think him using a cane is illegal or some “smart” hack and that even criticize the way he swipes his cane for “taking too much space.” In doing so, Charlie hopes to bring awareness and help educate people so that misunderstandings like this happen less often, as well as support blind people and help them feel more comfortable using their cane and being proud of who they are.

What do you think of this situation? Let us know in the comments below!