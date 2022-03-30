Cast Member ASL Interpreters Steal The Spotlight During Live Show

Cast Members are a vital part of The Walt Disney Company to make everything in the Parks run smoothly, from food and merchandise to security, upkeeping of the Parks, and even character interactions. They often go the extra mile to make every visit a memorable experience for Guests, and by doing so, they can sometimes steal the spotlight from the beloved Disney characters.

In a recent video posted by cyan nicole (@cyan.nicole) on TikTok, we can see a great example of these situations as we see a pair of Cast Members in charge of the interpretation of the Beauty & The Beast Live on Stage show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios steal the show with their performance.

Related: Teen Fights Lack Of Representation On Disney+ With Growing Program

Not only did they provide access to the show for the Deaf community by interpreting all the dialogues in American Sign Language, but they also shared an unmatched energy while doing it so.

You can watch the full video down below:

their energy is unmatched! #LinkBudsNeverOff #OREOBdayStack #disneyworld #disney #cm #fyp

Viewers quickly commented on how these Cast Members were performing the most demanding job since they had to memorize the entire script of the show and not only one set of lines, translate and interpret it in ASL, and do all of this in costume. Others commented they’ve seen these Cast Members perform at other shows, and they blow Guests away every time.

While these Cast Members have the specific role of interpreter, some others around the Park are also trained in ASL, creating even more magical experiences for Guests who are part of the Deaf community.

As things continue getting back to normal at Disney Parks, it is heartwarming to see Cast Members continue to spread Disney magic in all sorts of creative ways.

While at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk or green milk and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

Have you ever witnessed a Cast Member creating a magical moment at Disney? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!