Video Steals Viewers’ Hearts as Costumed Service Dog Visits Disneyland

Disneyland Resort has several ways to make Guests feel like they truly are at the happiest place on earth, from delicious food and drinks to iconic classic attractions and new innovative experiences. However, perhaps one of the most magical experiences at Disneyland is getting to interact with beloved characters, from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Chip, and Dale, to Captain Jack Sparrow, The Incredibles, Chewbacca, Kylo Ren, Iron Man, Captain America and many more.

With character interactions now back to normal at Disneyland, thousands of emotional videos have taken over social media, from emotional reunions with beloved characters to the debut of new characters like Moon Knight and Mr. Knight from the Disney+ series Moon Knight, as well as Scarlet Witch and America Chavez from Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, one recent video has stolen the hearts of its viewers.

A video posted by Melissa J Kirk (@melissakirk717) on TikTok shows a service dog in a Snow White costume meeting Tigger at Disneyland. The dog is allegedly named Gloria, according to Goodable (@Goodable), who reposted the video on their Twitter account, pumping the number of people who have watched this emotional scene.

You can see Melissa’s video down below or click here to watch it.

A little girls service dog got to meet Tigger at Disneyland #disney #disneylandcalifornia #servicedog #kindness #heartwarming #love

On a recent trip, we encountered Gloria at Main Street, U.S.A., where she stole the spotlight from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, as Guests and Cast Members alike melted over the service dog in costume. Mickey and Minnie even came back from backstage to meet and interact with Gloria, who seemed to be having the time of her life.

However, not all reactions to this experience have been good. On Twitter, some viewers didn’t agree with Gloria wearing a costume and pointed out that her body language implied she was more uncomfortable than excited while meeting Tigger.

Back on TikTok, one viewer voiced her concern, commenting, “I can’t stop thinking about the kids who will get to meet Tigger that day who could be very allergic to dogs,” to what former Cast Member and character performer Melanie (@magicalgirlmelanie) responded that this is precisely the reason why characters are not supposed to touch service animals.

It is important to mention that pets are not permitted at Disneyland Resort, and only certified service animals are allowed to enter the Parks. The Disneyland Resort website states the following regarding rules and regulations on service animals at the Parks:

We value all our Guests with disabilities, and we welcome service animals at most locations throughout our theme parks, Downtown Disney District, and Disneyland Resort hotels. At the Disneyland Resort, a service animal is defined as any dog or miniature horse trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability. Guests who use service animals must retain control of their animals at all times and should keep them on a leash or harness while visiting. Cast Members are not permitted to take control of service animals. Guests with service animals should follow the same attraction entrance guidelines as Guests who use wheelchairs. Due to the nature of some attractions, service animals may not be permitted to ride. At these locations, please ask a Cast Member about available options, including Rider Switch with a member of your party or a portable kennel.

