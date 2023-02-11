Disney will soon be making a new offering unavailable for Guests, but could this bring more changes to the Parks?

It’s no secret that Disney Guests have either loved or hated the latest offerings at Disney Parks worldwide, particularly at Walt Disney World Resort. With the divisive Disney Genie+ service taking over the Parks, the loathed reservation system still in place, and Disney Enchantment replacing the beloved nighttime spectacular Happily Ever After — finally returning to Magic Kingdom later this year — among other recent changes, it’s no wonder why many fans have decided to stay away from the Most Magical Place on Earth and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT.

Another long-awaited change was the Disney Dining Plan’s return, which proved highly convenient for families and Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort. Earlier this year, Disney World officials announced a new offering that many thought would permanently replace the Disney Dining Plan.

The recently released Disney Dining Promo Card gives Guests visiting Disney World up to $750 in a digital gift card when they book a non-discounted vacation package for select nights from July 1 through September 14. While the new offering has the potential to add value to many Walt Disney World Resort vacations, the Disney Dining Promo Card will not be available for much longer.

Theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) recently shared that vacation packages granting a Disney Dining Promo Card offer are bookable through March 27, meaning that you should hurry and book your trip if you’re planning to take advantage of this offering.

Update: The “Disney Dining Promo Card Offer” deal is bookable through March 27.

Update: The "Disney Dining Promo Card Offer" deal is bookable through March 27. — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) February 10, 2023

While the Disney Dining Promo Card offering will soon become unavailable for new reservations, Guests with already booked vacation packages will be able to enjoy the benefits of this digital gift card at select locations in Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and some hotels throughout the Walt Disney World Resort, through September 30, 2023, per the official Walt Disney World Resort website.

You can click here to learn more about the Disney Dining Promo Card offer at Disney World and book your next trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

While seeing the Disney Dining Promo Card offer leave Disney World soon could mean new changes for the Resort and its dining offerings, Disney officials have not announced any plans for the long-awaited return of the Disney Dining Plan. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available on the highly anticipated return of the Disney Dining Program.

Would you like to see the Disney Dining Plan return to Walt Disney World Resort? Should Disney create a new plan to replace it? Let Inside the Magic know what you think in the comments below!