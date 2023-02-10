Smoke Fills Magic Kingdom as Frightening Scene Takes Place

There are many beloved landmarks to visit at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World Resort, but none are more iconic than Cinderella Castle.

A recent video had many Disney World fans spooked after they saw what appeared to be smoke billowing from Cinderella Castle.

@sachaofficialmusic shared the video on TikTok. Since posting, the video has received more than 2.5 million views.

While the scene may look frightening, nothing is on fire in the Disney Park, and no one was injured.

If you look more closely, what you’ll see is that there is a shadow over one part of Cinderella Castle and this makes it look as if the landmark may be on fire. For Guests who were walking down Main Street, U.S.A. after the daytime firework display, this may have been a bit of a frightening scene, but rest assured that Disney Cast Members are expertly trained to handle an incident if it were to arise and that the fire department is on standby to handle these situations if something were to happen.

The good news, however, is that there was no fire here, and the smoke that filled the area of the Park subsided.

There have been issues in the past with fires after firework shows. Most of Fantasyland was closed last month after a reported fire following Disney Enchantment. Back in 2021, Guests were evacuated and a quick fire response had to be issued at Magic Kingdom after a reported incident at Cinderella Castle. No injuries were reported, and first responders were on the scene within minutes.

