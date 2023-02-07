Fans Mock “Ironic,” Boring Storyline For Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
An official poster announcing Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening late 2024.

Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Walt Disney Imagineers revealed exclusive, all-new details about the storyline behind Tiana’s Bayou Adventure last week. The log flume ride opens in 2024, taking over the former Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom.

Related: Popular Attraction Closed for Refurbishment at Disney California Adventure

The Princess and the Frog (2009) themed ride has caused much controversy ahead of its opening. Walt Disney World Resort closed its iteration of Splash Mountain last month, while the final date for the Disneyland Resort version hasn’t been announced. Splash Mountain will not be rethemed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Tokyo Disneyland.

A to-scale model of Splash Mountain after its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure.
Credit: Disney

The ride will take place after the events of the Disney Princess film. Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Bruno Campos (Naveen), Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie), and Michael Leon Wooley (Louis the Alligator) are all returning to the Bayou to voice their respective characters.

Some fans theorized that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be as controversial as its Song of the South (1946) themed predecessor, Splash Mountain. Though not based on an overtly racist story, the ride centers around an employee-owned food co-op run by Princess Tiana on a former New Orleans salt mine. Many fans have called the backstory ironic, given the notoriously bad conditions for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Cast Members.

Logo for Tiana's Foods, brand for the upcoming Disney ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

“‘Employee Owned’ at Walt Disney World!??” said Reddit user u/nancytoby of the all-new details. “Irony is truly dead.”

“Trying to sound progressive all while paying their employees crap wages and making them work under terrible conditions,” u/ericgol7 agreed.

“This story ain’t it chief,” u/Nbx13 wrote.

Princess Tiana, Prince Naveen, and fellow owners of the Tiana's Foods cooperative in the concept art for the new Disney ride Tiana's Bayou Adventure
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Other Disney Parks fans weren’t necessarily offended by the storyline – they just didn’t like it. “Man that was so boring to read,” u/Muckl3t said. “I hope it was just an over explained back-story and the ride will be more exciting.”

“Super disappointed,” echoed u/Freebirdjessie.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Construction crews broke ground in Central Florida in late January, with a closing date announcement anticipated imminently for the Southern California version of the ride.

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? 

 

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!