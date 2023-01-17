Popular Attraction Closed for Refurbishment at Disney California Adventure

Disney Parks are known for their storytelling and ability to immerse Guests in their favorite Disney story or universe. This is especially true of Disney California Adventure, where there are themed lands to invite Guests to be part of the adventure, such as Pixar Pier, Avengers Campus, and Cars Land.

But, if you are planning to visit Cars Land’s most popular attraction at California Adventure, you may be disappointed.

Radiator Springs Racers, a competitive racing attraction, is closed for refurbishment starting today, per the message on Disneyland Resort’s website:

Radiator Springs Racers is currently closed for refurbishment. Please check back here for updates.

Though there is currently no confirmed reopening date, it appears that the attraction may reopen a week later on January 24, as that is the first date on the Radiator Springs Racers calendar with times available for the attraction.

However, this is not the only attraction closed this month at the Disneyland Resort. Because January tends to be a slower month for the Resort, this is an opportune time to get some annual maintenance and refurbishment done on some of these attractions.

Some other attractions closed at Disneyland Resort throughout parts of January include Indiana Jones Adventure, Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world,” Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind, Mickey’s PhilharMagic, and Grizzly River Run.

Here is a description of the Radiator Springs Racers attraction, per Disneyland Resort:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! Take a quick spin into either Luigi’s Casa Della Tires or Ramone’s House of Body Art to get a racing makeover—then hit the road. Ready, Get Set, Go! Meet your friendly competition at the starting line and get ready to race for first place! Zip over hills, zoom around high-banked turns and cruise down camelback straightaways past spectacular red-rock formations. Even if your car comes in second, this is one race where everyone’s a winner!

Which rides do you want to see refurbished at Disneyland or California Adventure?