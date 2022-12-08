Very Popular Disneyland Ride Closing Indefinitely Next Month

in Disneyland Resort

A popular attraction will be closing very soon.

At Disneyland, Guests have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides and attractions. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to the jaw-dropping new experiences like Rising of the Resistance and Mellineium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: galaxy’s Edge.

One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land.

The ride is very similar to Test Track at EPCOT in Walt Disney World but features theming and characters from Disney Pixar’s popular Cars franchise. Unfortunately, the ride will be closing very soon.

Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs

Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. 

Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. 

As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! 

Home on the Cadillac Range

The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. 

Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

When looking at the official calendar on the Disneyland website, Radiator Springs Racers will be shutting down on January 17, 2023. There is no timeframe given on when we can expect this ride to be back up and running.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland?

