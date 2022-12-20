New Disney Ride Set to Undergo Extended Closure

Disneyland is constantly changing and updating rides and attractions. Disneyland is known as “the happiest place on earth” and one of the ways that it continues to bring in millions of Guests is by keeping its rides, attractions, and Parks up to date.

Disneyland is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park is home to “it’s a small world,” Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and many more attractions. Disney California Adventure Park houses the Incredicoaster, Radiator Springs Racers, Soarin’ Around the World, Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, and many more attractions.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind joins several of other Disneyland Resort attractions scheduled for refurbishment next month. Mickey’s PhilharMagic will be closing for refurbishment beginning on January 23. Radiator Springs Racers, “it’s a small world,” Indiana Jones Adventure, and more refurbishments are also scheduled for January 2023. Haunted Mansion Holiday also will close on January 30 for its return to the normal Haunted Mansion.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind is found at Pixar Pier with rides like Jessie’s Critter Carousel, Toy Story Midway Mania!, Pixar Pal-A-Round, and many more family fun attractions.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind is described by Disney like this:

“This ride is inspired by the Disney and Pixar film Inside Out, the fun family-friendly attraction invites Guests to step into the workplace of Riley’s Emotions—Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger.”

The adventure begins when you hop aboard one of eight Memory Movers, each uniquely colored to evoke one of Riley’s Emotions or another character from her imagination. Guests find themselves surrounded by vibrant shelves packed with glowing recollections as the Memory Movers ascend in unison, fly in a circle, and inspire Guests to create their own happy memory of this experience. Some nights Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind closes early for the World of Color show.

Disneyland will be opening Mickey’s Toontown on March 8, 2023. This will include grassy spots for Disney Park Guests to unwind and will also include Mickey and Minnie’s Runway Railway, which is set to open on January 27, 2023.

What do you think of this closure happening?