Disney Thrill Ride Returning From Indefinite Closure Very Soon

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
Disneyland Sleeping beauty castle during the holidays

Credit: Disney

A very popular ride is returning sooner than we first thought.

group of Guests walking down main street usa during the holidays at disneyland
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Told to Take Off Shirt in Disney Due to Graphic, Explicit Design

When Guests visit Disneyland, they have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides, attractions, and experiences. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: galaxy’s Edge.

Of course, Disneyland also offers a few thrilling attractions that feature high speeds and sharp turns. One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land.

radiator-springs-racers
Credit: Disney

Related: Guest Steals Disney Property, Drags It All The Way to Universal Studios

Back when we first took a look at the official calendar on the Disneyland website, Disney stated that Radiator Springs Racers would be shutting down on January 17, 2023. When we first reported on this closure, we did not have a reopening date, but now we do.

The ride is set to reopen on January 24, 2023, meaning it will only be closed for one week. Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:

Cruise Through Radiator Springs

Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills. 

Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life. 

As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you! 

Home on the Cadillac Range

The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers. 

Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.

What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Have you ever been to Walt Disney World?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!