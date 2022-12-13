Disney Thrill Ride Returning From Indefinite Closure Very Soon

A very popular ride is returning sooner than we first thought.
Related: Guest Told to Take Off Shirt in Disney Due to Graphic, Explicit Design
When Guests visit Disneyland, they have a wide variety of choices when it comes to rides, attractions, and experiences. From the classics like Pirates of the Caribbean and “it’s a small world” to jaw-dropping new experiences like Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run found at Star Wars: galaxy’s Edge.
Of course, Disneyland also offers a few thrilling attractions that feature high speeds and sharp turns. One of the most popular Disneyland attractions has to be Radiator Springs Racers. Not only is the ride themed to the Cars franchise, but the entire land is as well, allowing Guests to experience the magic of the film when they visit Cars Land.
Related: Guest Steals Disney Property, Drags It All The Way to Universal Studios
Back when we first took a look at the official calendar on the Disneyland website, Disney stated that Radiator Springs Racers would be shutting down on January 17, 2023. When we first reported on this closure, we did not have a reopening date, but now we do.
The ride is set to reopen on January 24, 2023, meaning it will only be closed for one week. Disneyland officially describes the attraction as follows:
Cruise Through Radiator Springs
Kick the fun into overdrive as you buckle up for a road race featuring familiar car-acters, fantastic scenery and “wheel” thrills.
Tour Ornament Valley and arrive in Radiator Springs—the cutest little town in Carburetor County—where the movie Cars springs to life.
As you prep for the big race, all the locals show up to help. Mater, Lightning McQueen, Doc Hudson, Sally, Luigi, Guido, Mack and Ramone are all rooting for you!
Home on the Cadillac Range
The towering Cadillac Range mountains serve as a majestic backdrop for Radiator Springs Racers.
Car buffs may notice the 6 mountain peaks look like tail fins of classic Cadillac models from 1957 to 1962. The mountains are inspired by the iconic Cadillac Ranch public art installation along Route 66 near Amarillo, Texas.
What’s your favorite ride at Disneyland? Have you ever been to Walt Disney World?