Guest Called Out For Wearing Graphic, Explicit Shirt in Disney

One Guest was cited for wearing an explicit shirt in the Parks.
While Walt Disney World and Disneyland are most famously known for providing quality entertainment for Guests of all ages, one thing that may slip past most Guests’ thoughts is the rules they must follow while in the parks.
While the Disney Parks are filled with attractions for both younger ad older Guests, t’s crucial for Disney to maintain its family-friendly atmosphere throughout.
The Disney Dress Code has been in the news a lot this year – most recently after a Guest entered Disneyland Resort wearing an inappropriately sexual tee shirt but wasn’t forced to change. In another incident this summer, a Guest wore a full-length ball gown to Disneyland Park and was told to change because it was a safety issue.
We also saw a massive debate form around one Guest’s very explicit tattoo that they showed off while strolling through Disney. To put it simply, there will always be a dress code, and there will always be Guests who break that code. Another example of this was shared on TikTok, in which one Guest was “cited” for their explicit t-shirt.
As you can see, the Guest was given a voucher for a new shirt to replace the one deemed “inappropriate” by Disney. Disney’s dress code is intentionally left vague so that Cast Members can interpret it as necessary. The Guest shared another video showing what the shirt looked like we can honestly say we’re not surprised at all that they got a citation.
The shirt featured a nude female on a pool float, something that Disney certainly would not want any of their Guests seeing while inside the Parks. From Disney:
Proper attire, including shoes and shirts, must be worn at all times. The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. Ensuring that the parks are family-friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense.
Inappropriate Attire
Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to:
- Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.
Exceptions:
- Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.
- Some outfits inspired by Star Wars.
- Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics
- Excessively torn clothing
- Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment
- Clothing that touches or drags on the ground
- Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry
- Objectionable tattoos
