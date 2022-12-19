Closure of Haunted Mansion Delayed at Disneyland

One of Disneyland’s most iconic and beloved attractions will be brightening up Guests’ festive season for a little bit longer.

Each year, the Haunted Mansion closes to make way for its holiday-inspired version called Haunted Mansion Holiday. t

For a limited time, The Haunted Mansion welcomes Guests into a new version of the attraction inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993). Guests will be able to see Jack Skellington as Sandy Claws, Sally, Oogie Boogie, and even Zero, who will take over The Haunted Mansion at New Orleans Square for the 21st time since this holiday overlay began in 2001.

However, things are changing this year. The annual Haunted Mansion overlay was originally planned to end in the first week of January but has now been extended.

Now, when checking the official Disneyland website, these dates have been changed by three full weeks. The official statement reads, “Haunted Mansion Holiday will be closed for refurbishment beginning January 30, 2023, and will reopen as Haunted Mansion. Please check back for updates.”

Decked Out for the Hallow-Days

What’s your favorite version of the Haunted Mansion? Do you like Disneyland’s version better or Walt Disney World’s version?