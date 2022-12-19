Disney Park Freezes Over Due to Harsh Winter Weather

There truly isn’t a “best” or “worst” time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts. Whether it’s in the summer or in the winter, Guests are sure to enjoy their time visiting. However, depending on the time of year you travel, you’ll want to be sure to pack accordingly.

Walt Disney World is, of course located in Orlando, Florida, meaning it will most likely be hot and humid if you decide to visit “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” If you want to travel to the West Coast, be prepared for more moderate temperatures. But if you’re traveling internationally, you’ll want to bring a winter coat.

Disneyland Paris is located in Chessy, France, and is currently experiencing some harsh winter weather. The weather can even affect the actual Park itself, freezing things over. This was shown in a recent tweet by Disneyland Paris insider InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle), revealing just how cold it is at the European Resort. Check out the photos below:

Hello @Disneylandparis with the fountains of the Fantasia Gardens Frozen #Disneylandparis #DLPLIVE

As you can see, the main pond and Fantasia Gardens Fountains are completely frozen solid, a sight you never see in the Western Disney theme parks. Hopefully, the weather doesn’t get too harsh so Guests can enjoy their visit to the European Resort.

Speaking of the Resort, there may not be more going on than at Disney’s European Resort. Of course, the largest addition to the Disneyland Paris Resort has been Avengers Campus, which is themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and features countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others.

There are also several rides to experience in the new land, as well as fun food, unique entertainment, and a great atmosphere. More on Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?