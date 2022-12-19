Disney World’s Historic Attraction Now Closed Indefinitely

One attraction is encountering some issues.

As we reported yesterday, The American Adventure at Walt Disney World missed its initial reopening day. The official return was rescheduled for today, December 19, but as of this morning, the attraction is still closed, indicating Disney has delayed the grand reopening even further.

The American Adventure closed for a multi-month refurbishment back in September. Though EPCOT is filled with so many incredible and unique things to do, few compare to the authenticity of The American Adventure attraction. This educational and entertaining show takes viewers throughout American history, featuring 35 audio-animatronics and an impressive 72-foot screen.

In this dramatic production featuring 35 Audio-Animatronics figures, digital rear-projection images on a 72-foot screen, and stirring patriotic songs, you’ll watch firsthand as America’s story unfolds. Take your seat in a stately Colonial theater and meet Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain—your guides on this trip through time.

Guests can witness landmark events like the landing of the Mayflower, the Boston Tea Party, the winter at Valley Forge, the penning of the Declaration of Independence, the Civil War, and the Great Depression.

While this attraction remains closed indefinitely, EPCOT is filled with all sorts of other exciting rides, attractions, and experiences like Soarin’, Test Track, and the brand-new roller coaster Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. EPCOT also features a few other educational experiences, such as Living with the Land and the entirety of World Showcase.