Disney Permanently Retiring Heavily-Criticized Show Early 2023

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they have so many choices when it comes to live entertainment. Sure the main focus for many is the incredible rides and attractions like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, but for those looking for more traditional entertainment, they’re in luck too.
From actual plays like Beauty and the Beast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to firework shows at the Magic Kingdom. Guests looking for some magical Disney entertainment are certainly in luck.
At EPCOT, this is also true with Harmonious taking over the World Showcase Lagoo. However, this show was not built to last. Just a few short months ago, we learned that Disney was planning on replacing this show. We didn’t know when it would be going away, but with a new update to the 50th Anniversary page in the My Disney Experience app, we now know it won’t be around much longer.
All of the special anniversary celebrations end on March 31, 2023, meaning this date could very well be the last time anyone will see Harmonious, though the show could end earlier than this as well. At the very beginning of the show, fans were torn on the new look as well as hated the fact that part of the show obstructed the view across the World Showcase Lagoon.
Since the very beginning, fans have been critical of the new show, with fans calling Harmonious an “eyesore” and “grotesque.”
Harmonious soft-opened to Guests on September 29, 2021, and debuted officially on October 1, 2021, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary and EPCOT’s birthday. The show, though it is bringing in some mixed reviews, truly is nothing like anyone has ever seen before, as it includes pyrotechnics, lighting, fountains, and music all working together to create harmony within the theme park.
What are your thoughts on Harmonious?