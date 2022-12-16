Disney Permanently Retiring Heavily-Criticized Show Early 2023

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they have so many choices when it comes to live entertainment. Sure the main focus for many is the incredible rides and attractions like Space Mountain and Expedition Everest, but for those looking for more traditional entertainment, they’re in luck too.

From actual plays like Beauty and the Beast at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to firework shows at the Magic Kingdom. Guests looking for some magical Disney entertainment are certainly in luck.

At EPCOT, this is also true with Harmonious taking over the World Showcase Lagoo. However, this show was not built to last. Just a few short months ago, we learned that Disney was planning on replacing this show. We didn’t know when it would be going away, but with a new update to the 50th Anniversary page in the My Disney Experience app, we now know it won’t be around much longer.