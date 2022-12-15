Disney Attraction Closing For Unknown Amount of Time in 2023

We just learned that Mickey’s PhilharMagic will be closing in late January of next year. The official last operating day is January 23, with a refurbishment taking place starting on January 24. As of now, there are no details on when this attraction will reopen.

In case you are not familiar with Mickey’s PhilharMagic, it is an incredible 3D adventure that stars some of our favorite classic Disney characters including Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck as they get ready to put on an incredible orchestra. However, Donald decides to put on Mickey’s sorcerer hat and things get a little out of hand.

Donald ends up going through some of the most beloved Disney animated films as he finds himself stuck right in the middle of some Disney classic song scenes. These include “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, “I Just Can’t Wait To Be King” from The Lion King, “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid, and more. More on the attraction:

