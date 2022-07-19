Disney’s New Land Missing Crucial Feature, Spider-Man Most Likely Cut

Fans recently noticed a glaring omission at a brand new land in Disneyland Paris.

When Avengers Campus opened at Disneyland in California, Guests were welcomed into a world of Marvel, complete with fan-favorite characters and incredible experiences. One of the most talked-about features of this new land was, without a doubt, the Spider-Man “stuntronic” that flies high above Avengers Campus.

Avengers Campus is home to the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, including an all-new, groundbreaking attraction centered on your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. While WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure features revolutionary technology that’s creating new, immersive experiences, the Spider-Man stuntronic is stopping people in their tracks!

Unfortunately, this incredible work of Disney Imagineering is missing from the latest version of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris as reported by Pixiedust.be. Early previews have been underway the last few weeks at the new land, with Paris’ version officially opening tomorrow, July 20, 2022. The Spider-Man “stuntronic” has been M.I.A. the entire time, and considering many think the new Avengers Campus had a lower budget and fewer resources than Disneyland’s version, this omission makes some sense.

A behind-the-scenes look at this incredible animatronic can be seen below from the official Disney Parks YouTube channel:

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests will be able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide. Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

With characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe like Loki, Captain America, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, Moon Knight, Scarlet Witch, America Chavez, and Ms. Marvel arriving at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, we can’t wait to see who will make an appearance at Avengers Campus in Walt Disney Studios Park.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?