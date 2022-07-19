Disney Guest Kicked Out After Berating Security Guards

Disney World security officers were recently in a precarious situation following a situation that unfolded with a Disney Park Guest.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, there is so much to see and experience. No matter which Disney Park you visit, whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are plenty of fun rides, world-class entertainment, snacks, and merchandise to enjoy during your stay.

Though Disney World is known as “the most magical place on earth,” it doesn’t mean that every single Guest has a magical time.

This is evident in a recent video that showed a Disney Park Guest being kicked out of EPCOT.

User @thatlocaltourist shared the video on TikTok.

My man was surrounded and escorted back out of the park real quick ✌️ #epcot #goodbye #disney #badguest #waltdisneyworld #foodandwinefest2022 #thisiswhywecanthavenicethings #heyheyheygoodbye #badmovemydude #seeyalater #escortedout #disneysecurity

As you can see in the video, the Guest is being escorted out of the Park by a whole host of security officers.

According to the user that shared the video, the Guest was heard berating a Disney security guard after they “told him something he didn’t like.” As a result of the behavior, he was escorted out of the Park.

No matter where you visit inside of Disney World, it is important to show respect to fellow Guests and Cast Members alike. Disney is a family-friendly theme park and any offensive gestures, berating, yelling, or altercations can result in expulsion from the Park and even being banned depending on the severity of the incident.

The visible security measures at Disney Parks and Resort hotels include the presence of uniformed police officers, using specially trained hazard detection canines to help patrol, bag checks at theme park entrances and security kiosks at Resort hotels.

