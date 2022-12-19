Bob Chapek Mocked By Disney Darling Neil Patrick Harris Live on Stage

The former CEO was laughed at in Disney World.

During the holidays and the Christmas season, all of the Disney Parks and Resorts change and transform, bringing new and exciting experiences for Guests lucky enough to spend their holidays with Disney.

The Candlelight Processional was one of Walt Disney’s favorite traditions at Disneyland Park and was eventually brought to EPCOT at the Walt Disney World Resort. It remains one of the only religious experiences at the Disney Parks and is a Christmas must-do for many families visiting EPCOT World Showcase.

Of course, there are so many ways to spend the holidays at Disney, but the Candlelight Processional remains one of the more special and intimate experiences.

Recently, the processional also became somewhat of a comedy club, with host Neil Patrick Harris taking the stage. Charming as ever, the worldwide celebrity and Disney Parks fan took the stage, all with his signature charm. However, no one could have anticipated what the comedian would say before the processional actually started.

Harris decided to lay into former Disney CEO Bob Chapek with a joke. You can see the joke in its entirety down below, thanks to a video from Deanna Berry (@RopeDropLife):

“EPCOT – an acronym. And I’m pretty sure the C doesn’t stand for “Chapek”. ~@ActuallyNPH

Harris did not bomb on stage, as the crowd reportedly cheered and laughed at the joke. Past celebrity narrators of this very special event also include Whoopi Goldberg.

The first performances of the season kicked off on November 25 and 26, coinciding with the return of EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. These six performances were narrated by Candlelight Processional newcomer Simu Liu, famous for his starring role in Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021).

Harris, a well-known Disney Parks fan, regularly visits both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort with his family. Harris’ comments about Bob Chapek come months after it was revealed by Disney that Bob Iger would be replacing him as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

What do you think of Bob Iger and Bob Chapek?