Disney Announces Brand New Holiday Attraction Only at EPCOT

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Brittni Ward Leave a comment
Holidays at EPCOT

Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World has four different theme parks that Guests can enjoy. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT all have different attractions for all ages to enjoy!

cinderella-castle-partners-statue
Credit: Disney

This year, a brand-new light show debuts at Spaceship Earth. Walt Disney Imagineering worked hard for this light display, and it will invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.

spaceship earth
Credit: Inside the Magic

Guests can also take a stroll along the colorful holiday light displays at Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses. Guests on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can experience an all-new holiday remix with Guardians from November 25 through December 30.

living with the land
Credit: ITM Kelly C.

EPCOT brings the “Candlelight Processional,” a Disney Parks tradition, back. This production takes place nightly at 5:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

Disney explains the Candlelight Processional as it features celebrity narrators Each night, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. The production is stirring songs of hope and joy accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra with herald trumpets, and glorious massed choirs comprised of Disney cast members and local community groups.

EPCOT

Walt Disney World is bringing some of these fan-favorite celebrity narrators, Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Simu Liu, Mariska Hargitay, Courtney Vance and Whoopi Goldberg. To see the full lineup of artists, performance dates and dining package availability, guests can visit EPCOTholidays.com.

Josh Gad Disneyland
Credit: Disney

To experience the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, guests need both a valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date. Disney states that all events and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Will you be joining the EPCOT International Festival of Holidays and watching the Candlelight Processional?

Brittni Ward

Brittni is a Disney and Universal fan; one of her favorite things at both parks is collecting popcorn buckets. While at Disney World Resort, Brittni meets the princesses and rides Kilimanjaro Safaris. At Universal, Brittni enjoys the Minions and watching Animal Actors on Location! When not at Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando, Brittni spends time with her family and pets.

Be the first to comment!