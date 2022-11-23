Disney Announces Brand New Holiday Attraction Only at EPCOT

Walt Disney World has four different theme parks that Guests can enjoy. Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT all have different attractions for all ages to enjoy!

This year, a brand-new light show debuts at Spaceship Earth. Walt Disney Imagineering worked hard for this light display, and it will invoke some of the sights of winter, including snowflakes, northern lights, and warm candles.

Guests can also take a stroll along the colorful holiday light displays at Living with the Land – Glimmering Greenhouses. Guests on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind can experience an all-new holiday remix with Guardians from November 25 through December 30.

EPCOT brings the “Candlelight Processional,” a Disney Parks tradition, back. This production takes place nightly at 5:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., or 8:30 p.m. at the America Gardens Theatre at EPCOT.

Disney explains the Candlelight Processional as it features celebrity narrators Each night, a celebrity narrator tells the story of Christmas, recounting the biblical tale of a savior born in Bethlehem. The production is stirring songs of hope and joy accompanied by the Voices of Liberty a cappella ensemble, a 50-piece live orchestra with herald trumpets, and glorious massed choirs comprised of Disney cast members and local community groups.

Walt Disney World is bringing some of these fan-favorite celebrity narrators, Gloria Estefan, Josh Gad, Simu Liu, Mariska Hargitay, Courtney Vance and Whoopi Goldberg. To see the full lineup of artists, performance dates and dining package availability, guests can visit EPCOTholidays.com.

To experience the 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, guests need both a valid park admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date. Disney states that all events and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

