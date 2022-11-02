Josh Gad Keeps Promise to Daughters, Dresses In Jaw-Dropping Ursula Costume

Josh Gad was recently honored as a Disney Legend along with Frozen (2013) and Frozen 2 (2019) castmates Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Jonathan Groff (Kristoff). But this Halloween, Gad (Frozen’s adorable snowman, Olaf) took on the role of another Disney icon… Ursula!

In a Tweet, Gad explained that he’d been away from his daughters for three months because of filming in Australia. In exchange, his girls demanded he dress as the villainous sea witch from The Little Mermaid (1989):

Ask and ye shall receive! My daughters told me I had to be Ursula for Halloween as punishment for being gone for three months filming in Australia. Seemed fair. I am the Poor Unfortunate Soul. #Halloween 🧜‍♀️🎃🐙

Gad also shared the video on TikTok. To the tune of “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” artists apply purple makeup, red lipstick, and Ursula’s iconic mole. He then dons a white wig, black dress, golden shell necklace, and, of course, tentacles to complete the look. Flotsam and Jetsam, Ursula’s green moray eels, even make an appearance!

Fans absolutely adored this look on Gad. “Your daughters are so lucky to have u as a dad,” @iceboxla wrote.

“And this is why your one of my favorite actors… your amazing,” @queensplawn94 said.

Gad proves that you’re never too old to get dressed up for Halloween!

In addition to Frozen, Gad is well known for portraying LeFou in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast (2017). Gad starred alongside Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Adam/The Beast), and Luke Evans (Gaston).

The Disney film made history as the first to feature an openly gay character. LeFou, known for his over-the-top admiration for Gaston in the animated Beauty and the Beast (1991), was never explicitly gay. That changed in the remake, though Gad wished the film had taken the character’s LGBTQIA+ identity further.

If you’re hoping for more Josh Gad, he’s currently starring alongside Bell in Apple TV+’s Central Park.

Did your family wear Disney costumes this Halloween?